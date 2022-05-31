Winning their Section 1A playoff opener in a win or go home scenario, there wasn’t much of a celebration for the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team.
Taking the contest 9-1 over the 13th seed in Houston, the fourth-seeded Knights knew they could have executed better.
“Today we felt like we didn’t play our best baseball,” said senior Trevor Steberg.
Though getting past the Hurricanes, the team believed it must play better going forward to continue to advance.
“When you are playing in the playoffs, you have to play like you are trying to beat the best team. And when you get to that point, it’s tough to flip that switch unless you have been doing it in previous games.” said coach Kirby Van De Walker.
The Knights did go on to win another playoff contest, but two losses against stiff competition after that sent K-W packing for the season.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 9, Houston 1
Toeing the rubber in the mound for the Knights had Steberg handed the ball.
A quick top of the first allowed the Kenyon-Wanaming bats to quickly put the team up 2-0.
Houston came charging right back at that lead.
Loading the bases off of Steberg, the senior had to dance out of danger to keep the lead in tack, holding Houston to just a single run.
The Knights went scoreless to send the teams to the top of the third.
Steberg then found his groove in the inning thanks to a big discovery on the mound.
“They could not hit my curveballs,” he said.
Keeping the Hurricanes guessing at the plate, Steberg began to mow down Houston hitters.
“He’s a pitcher. He mixes up his pitches and speed. He doesn’t try to overpower you, he tries to keep you off balance,” said Van de Walker on Steberg’s showing.
The offense began to follow suit after the defensive side of the ball locked down.
Like so many times before this season, Kenyon-Wanamingo used its legs to add a couple more runs to build its lead back in the third.
Sterberg, swiping two bases after getting on via a single, Colton Steberg’s fly ball pushed the Knights’ lead to 3-1.
Kenyon-Wanamingo added another run in the third to make it 4-1 into the fourth.
The Knights continued to add runs on, plating multiple in the fifth and sixth to coast to the eight-run win.
Gavin Sommer picked up three hits in the game while Trevor Steberg and Dillon Bartel each added two hits in the win.
Steberg’s final line in the complete game victory had the senior strikeout nine while only allowing two hits and one walk.
The pitching performance wasn’t even the most notable statistic on the night for the senior.
By stealing two bases in the bottom of the third, Steberg tied the Kenyon-Wanamingo program record for steals in a season.
Steberg is not satisfied with the tie.
“I want the record. Hopefully I can get it in our next game,” he said.
The win versus the Hurricanes moves the tournament format to double-elimination for the duration of Kenyon-Wanamingo’s section run.
Getting past Houston, the Knights headed to Austin’s Riverland College on May 28 to face off against fifth-seeded Rushford-Peterson.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 4, Rushford-Peterson 3
The Trojans and Knights required extra innings to settle the section match up.
Tied at 3-3 into the bottom of the eighth inning, Cal Luebke sent the Knights home happy, hitting a double to left field for the walk-off hit.
Will Van Epps started the contest on the mound for the Knights, striking out 13 Rushford-Peterson batters in his five and one third innings, allowing two runs.
Sommer picked up the victory in relief via his two and two thirds of one run ball. Sommer also hit a solo homerun in the contest.
The victory moved the Knights to the next round as No. 1 seeded Hayfield was up next on May 30 for Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Hayfield 2, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Hanging around against the Vikings, Hayfield mustered just enough offense to drop the Knights to the elimination bracket.
A run in the third and fifth proved to be all the Vikings needed to send Kenyon-Wanamingo to the defeat.
Sommer took the complete game loss, allowing two runs on four hits.
The loss put the Knights in a win or go home contest moments later versus Southland.
Southland 13, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
The Rebels used a big second inning that the Knights just couldn’t recover from.
Plating nine runs in the frame, the Rebels ran away with the 13-6 win to end the Kenyon-Wanamingo season.
The Knights finished the season at 13-8 overall.