Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Kirby VanDeWalker was more than happy to hold up his end of the bet.
The bar was set high. VanDeWalker pledged to his team that if it beat Hayfield by 10 or more runs, he would wear his players' gold (real or not) chains while coaching the next game.
That is, the defending Gopher Conference co-champion and Class 1A state runner up, Hayfield.
K-W didn't just stop at 10 runs against the team that ended its season in 2022. It wholloped the Vikings 15-0 May 2 in Hayfield.
So, when the Knights returned to Wanamingo to host Medford on May 4, VanDeWalker was shining bright enough to be seen from Kenyon.
"My back is sore," VanDeWalker joked after wearing all that bling in a 13-3 win in five innings.
Senior Jaedin Johnson may be among those receiving a chiropractor bill from their head coach.
"He’s wearing my chains," Johnson said. "He gave us a bet if we 10-run Hayfield he gets to wear the chains. I think after this one he’s got to add two more."
If Johnson keeps hitting grand slams, who knows what VanDeWalker may be willing to put up with.
Johnson's second home run of the season over the left-center field fence in the second inning highlighted the Knights (7-3, 5-1 Gopher) winning another game via mercy rule, this time 13-3 in five innings against the Tigers (2-8, 2-5 Gopher).
It wasn't even the hardest hit ball Johnson had that at-bat.
A few pitches before he went yard, Johnson hit one that covered even more ground.
"That foul ball felt a lot better than the second hit I got, but [the home run] still felt good off that bat," Johnson recalled. "It feels good to keep hitting like I am right now."
Johnson reached base in three of four plate appearances, going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base.
It was far from a one-man show.
All nine K-W batters reached base at least once.
"The boys are confident getting up to the plate and putting together quality at-bats," VanDeWalker said. "We’ve really been doing that all year, for the most part. We kind of struggled against [Zumbrota-Mazeppa] that opening week or the second week. Every other game, we had a lot of guys on base. I look at that Dover-Eyota game last week, we lost 4-3. We didn’t put up as many runs as we have, but we had 10 guys left on base and had guys on base every inning. Today, we had guys on base and we got them in. That’s been the difference in our wins and our losses, getting those guys in."
Starting pitcher senior Alex Lee helped his cause with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI, a run and stolen base.
Lee pitched a 1-2-3 first inning before Medford got to him for the game's first run in the second inning. Josh Bluhm led off the second with a single, stole two bases and scored on an infield error.
Lee limited the damage and recorded five straight outs in the second through third inning.
That allowed K-W's bats to heat up.
Senior center fielder Cal Luebke led off the second with a single and a steal of second base. Luebke was later thrown out at home on a fielder's choice, but the rally began anew with a two-out single by Dillon Bartel. Sophomore second baseman Owen Craig walked to load the bases and junior shortstop Colton Steberg had a RBI walk.
That set the stage for Johnson, who finally got pitches to hit after Medford starting pitcher Charlie Wendt walked Johnson in the first inning.
Wendt took the loss in three innings, allowing five hits, eight runs, six walks with no strikeouts.
K-W tacked on three more runs in the third. Sophomore third baseman Gunner Kennedy led off by reaching first base on an error by the second baseman. Luebke walked and Lee brought in Kennedy on a single.
Junior first baseman Butch Lindell brought in Luebke on a sacrifice fly.
Craig added a RBI single. He reached base all three times up, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
The Tigers scored another run in the top of the fourth on a Justin Vogel double to bring in Tate Hermes, who led the Tigers going 2-for-3 with a RBI, stolen base and run scored.
Medford relief pitcher Casey Chambers walked the bases loaded to start the bottom of the fourth.
Lee made him pay with a two-RBI single. Craig added a two-out, two-RBI double to the fence.
That put K-W ahead 12-2 after four innings.
A zero on the scoreboard for Medford in the top of the fifth would have ended the game via mercy rule. The Tigers extended it with a two-out rally culminating in a Hermes RBI single.
Perhaps the Knights just wanted another time at the plate.
They continued their torrid offensive pace this week to close the final inning without making an out. Johnson walked, junior designated hitter Will Van Epps roped a double and Kennedy recorded the walk-off RBI single that would've scored two runs if needed.
Lee's final pitching stat line ended with five hits, three runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Aside from one error, the defense was tidy behind him.
It was the second consecutive gem K-W has received on the mound. Van Epps pitched the whole way at Hayfield.
"He was pitching real good today. Second inning he started hitting his spots and after that he was sniping spots I was hitting for him," Johnson said of Lee's outing. "At Hayfield, Will was going crazy. He was pitching like a mad man."
Lee kept his game plan simple.
"Just got up there, threw strikes, hit the mit," Lee said. "I knew my fielders, my team was playing good so I wasn’t worried about doing too much. Just throw the ball and if they hit it, I knew my fielders were back there to back me up and do their job."
Seing Lee and the rest of the pitching staff throw strikes brings dollar signs to VanDeWalker's eyes similar to the dollar sign affixed to one of his chains.
"Defense played pretty well today. Alex pitched a great game, threw a lot of strikes for us," VanDeWalker said. "Looking at the statistics of our team, we’ve got six guys who are shooting over 60 percent strikes. That gives us a chance to win. We talked before the game how we had a big win on Tuesday; we can’t afford to have a letdown right now. Come in, play quality baseball and they did that today."
Lee confirmed that not lingering too long on the Hayfield win was a point of emphasis. Prom this weekend is going to be more enjoyable now that K-W took care of a team it needs to beat in order to stay in the hunt for a conference title.
"We weren’t going to be hungover over Tuesday’s win," Lee said. "We were coming out here, got to do the same thing, work hard and we did it. It was a blast."
K-W stays in lock step atop the conference standings with Randolph, which is also 5-1 after winning 5-2 May 4 at Hayfield (5-3). Hayfield has lost three straight in conference.
K-W returns to action 5 p.m. May 8 vs. La Crescent-Hokah for a non-conference, non-section matchup. The Lancers are a Class 2A squad and boast a 9-3 record entering a May 5 game at Caledonia.
Due to pitch count rules, Lee will be ineligible to pitch on Monday. The rest of the staff will be available and is expected to be called upon when games stack up next week.
The Knights are at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 4:30 p.m. on May 11 and host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle for an 11 a.m. doubleheader the next day.
"It seems like the conference is open this year. We put ourselves in a good position to be able to fight for that in this last half of the season," VanDeWalker said. "It’s going to get tougher. We’re going to have more games coming up per week. Our pitching is going to get tested. Our depth is going to get tested. It’s going to be a challenge for those players, but I think they have the right attitude and demeanor to meet and accept that challenge. It comes down to pitching.
"For the most part, we’ve given ourselves a chance to win each game. We just have to continue to do that and let the bats do the rest."