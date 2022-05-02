On a rained-shortened night, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights' baseball team got back to their winning ways, defeating Goodhue 10-5 behind a complete game by senior Trevor Steberg.
Goodhue got on the board in the first inning when Adam Poncelet hit a double with one out and later scored on a ground out. But the Knights got out of the inning with only one run given up and answered back in a big way in the bottom half of the frame. Steberg drew a walk to lead things off. Alex Vold followed by getting hit by a pitch. Gavin Sommer got on base when the shortstop bobbled the ball for an error. Jaedin Johnson then hit a laser into left center scoring two runs. Will Van Epps cracked a triple off the glove of the diving right fielder to score two more. Colton Steberg eventually drove in Van Epps for give the Knights a 5-run inning. Excellent answer by the Knights.
"Like most teams, our offense can really make some noise when we get the first hitter of the inning on base. Once on base we put a lot of pressure on the defense with our speed. We stole seven more bases today and continue to take extra bases when they present themselves. Then all it takes for a big inning is one or two base hits," Coach VanDeWalker said.
Goodhue didn't go down without a fight. They answered with three runs in the second and another in the third to tie the score at 5-5. "Trevor did a nice job pitching strikes today with over 70% strikes. Unfortunately, our defense committed three errors in a row in the second inning to allow Goodhue to score some unearned runs. That has been our Achilles' heel to start this year. We must make teams earn everything they get, instead of giving them extra outs and opportunities. If we can shore up our defense, we will be a tough team to beat."
The Knights grabbed the lead for good in the fourth inning scoring three runs after Cal Luebke lead off by getting hit in the leg with a pitch. Steberg then laid down a beautiful bunt down the third base line and the Knights were in business. Vold laid down another bunt to move the runners up and Sommer smacked a base hit to score both runners. Just like they drew it up! The Knights tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning before the game was called due to rain.
"Our bunting has improved significantly the past month. The boys have done a nice job executing and buying into the fact that bunting can really make chaos happen and be an integral part of our attack on offense. Baserunning and bunting are becoming part of our team identity and I couldn't be more proud of that," Coach VanDeWalker said after the game.
The Knights improved to 4-2 on the season and head on a two-game road trip to Medford on Monday and USC on Tuesday before coming back home on Thursday as they host NRHEG.