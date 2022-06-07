The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue golf season came to an end during the first day of the Section 1AA Tournament on May 31 at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester.
Scoring a 407 in the first day of the tournament, the Knights did not make the cut to advance to the following day.
Sophomore Soren Kyllo led Kenyon-Wanamingo on the course in the postseason event.
Kyllo opened with a 50 on the front nine holes before closing with a 49 to keep him at 99 strokes.
The Knights were rounded out by Trent Foss (102), Ayden Horsman (103), Will Opsahl (103), Carson Roschen (106) and Tyson Christensen (111).
No Knights golfers advanced to the second day of the tournament.
Pine Island claimed the team title in the section meet at 628, edging out Stewartville for the title.
The individual title was brought home by Colton Rich of Lourdes as the freshman shot a 145 for his two rounds. Ryan Nutter of La Crescent-Hokah (146), Caleb Jannsen of Stewartville (153), Cole Jannsen of Stewartville (153), Alex Olson of Lourdes (161) and Andru Kohrs of Lake City (161) made up the individuals heading to state.
Now into the offseason, the Knights will lose just one senior in Christensen from their varsity lineup.
Flotterud’s season end
For the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls, the Knights sent just one golfer in Lydia Flotterud to the Section 1AA Tournament, also held at Northern Hills in Rochester.
Flotterud shot a 119 for her day on the course and did not advance.
