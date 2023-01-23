K-W girls basketball bench

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Audrey Haugen, Allina Mendoza, Amber Lerfald, MacKenzie Moore and Julia Patterson applaud their teammates during a Jan. 10 game. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team remains above the .500 mark after splitting its last two games.

Tags

Load comments