The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team remains above the .500 mark after splitting its last two games.
On Jan. 17, the Knights were unable to complete the season sweep of the Randolph Rockets with a 53-40 loss in Kenyon.
It was a two-possession score for much of the game with three ties in the first half. Randolph led 24-22 at halftime.
K-W took its first lead of the game at 28-26 on an Ivette Mendoza basket with 14 minutes, 35 seconds remaining. She scored a team-high 11 points.
The two teams went back and forth with the Knights taking their largest lead at 35-32 on a Nevaeh Greseth basket.
The Rockets responded with a 15-0 run to take control of the game. Offensive rebounding and paint points made the difference.
Senior Paige Ford scored a game-high 19 points along with senior Anna Olsen, a University of Northwestern (St. Paul) volleyball commit, for Randolph. Ford hit the team's only two 3-pointers.
K-W won the first meeting of these Gopher Conference East division rivals 53-45 Dec. 2 in Randolph.
The Knights were without senior starter Josi Quam due to injury. She was replaced in the lineup by Mendoza.
Through Jan. 20, K-W was ranked tied for 46th out of 147 teams in the Class 1A QRF rankings with a value of 49.8. Randolph was No. 20 (63.9).
Through Jan. 22, Randolph was 10-4 overall and 4-4 in conference. That puts the Rockets in third place in the division and a half game ahead of K-W.
Short memory
Fortunately for K-W, the Knights are good at turning the page. They're 5-2 in games after a loss after winning 55-49 Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
K-W led 28-18 at halftime and was led by Tessa Erlandson each hitting three 3-pointers. Erlandson scored a game-high 18 points while Ryan finished with 15.
Erlandson also led the team with seven rebounds, followed by six for Nerison. Erlandson, Ryan, Mendoza and Nerison all led with three assists.
Erlandson led with three steals.
The Knights improved to 4-2 on the road.
K-W is 8-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play prior to a Jan. 24 game vs. Bethlehem Academy, which completed after the Kenyon Leader went to print publication. WEM moved to 8-6 and 4-3 in conference prior to a Jan. 23 non-conference game at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Up next
K-W is back in action 7:15 p.m. Tuesday vs. Bethlehem Academy. The Cardinals boast a 7-7 overall record and are 2-7 in the Gopher Conference. One of those two wins came 41-34 Dec. 20 in Faribault in the first of two East division matchups. BA held every K-W player to single-digit scoring.
The Cardinals are No. 73 in the Class 1A QRF through Jan. 20. They’re 3-3 on the road and the Knights are 3-4 at home.
K-W stays home 7:15 p.m. Friday for a Parents Night game vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Bulldogs are 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the Gopher Conference heading into a Jan. 24 game vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
JWP finished fifth out of six teams in the Gopher West last year. It’s led by freshman guard Katie Olson, who earned honorable mention all-conference recognition last season.
K-W won last year’s meeting 43-42 in Janesville.
The Knights go on the road 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Prairie. The Awesome Blossoms are 6-5 overall and 5-4 in the Gopher through Jan. 23.
BP won the first meeting with K-W 40-21 Jan. 6 in Kenyon. Through Jan. 20, the Awesome Blossoms are ranked No. 65 out of 129 teams in the Class 2A QRF.
Unless they upset reigning conference champion Hayfield on Tuesday, they will be 1-4 at home when the Knights come to town.