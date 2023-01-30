After spotting host Triton the first five points of the game, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team found its footing to spoil the Cobras' athletics hall of fame induction night with a 63-55 victory for the Knights on Saturday.
Senior forward Alex Lee led all scorers with 21 points and was effective at penetrating the defense and getting to the basket for layups.
There were eight lead changes in the first half with K-W up as much as three and Triton up as much as seven. The Knights scored the last five points of the half to cut their deficit to 35-33 at halftime.
The Cobras were inflicted by cold shooting to start the second half with five K-W players (AJ Higginbottom, Cal Luebke, Colton Steberg, Jase Graves and Lorenzo Stucci) chipping in on a 17-5 run to open the half.
That gave K-W its biggest lead at 50-40. Triton responded with an 8-2 run to force a K-W timeout with 5:30 remaining.
Back-to-back baskets by Lee pushed the lead back up to eight. It stayed at at least five points the rest of the way.
K-W has matched its season-long win streak of four. The Knights improved to 14-5 overall and 10-2 in the Gopher Conference. Through Jan. 30, K-W has a half-game lead atop the conference's East division with Hayfield in second at 9-2.
It's likely to be a two-team race with Randolph in third at 6-5.
K-W beat Hayfield in the first meeting in Kenyon. The rematch is Feb. 7 in Hayfield.
Whoever emerges from the East is likely to meet Maple River in the championship game. The Eagles are 11-0 in conference and won the first of two meetings with United South Central, which is in second place at 8-3.
Triton dropped to 5-11 overall and 1-6 in conference. The Cobras won two of three games prior to Saturday.
Next up
K-W goes for five wins in a row 7:15 p.m. Tuesday vs. division rival Blooming Prairie (6-10, 2-8 Gopher). The Knights claimed the first meeting 75-53 Jan. 6 in Blooming Prairie.