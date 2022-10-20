Total domination on both sides of the ball helped the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School football team complete its 2022 regular season on a high note thanks to a 44-0 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Kenyon.
The Knights set the game’s tempo early as their first play from scrimmage resulted in a 63-yard touchdown dash by junior running back Dillon Bartel at 9:41 of the first quarter to provide Kenyon-Wanamingo with what proved to be the game winning points. A two-point conversion on a run by senior running back Cal Luebke made the tally 8-0.
Kenyon-Wanamingo went on to control the game with 324 yards rushing for an average of 11.2 yards per carry on the evening. Junior quarterback William Van Epps also added two pass completions in the game for 38 yards as the Knights finished the day with 362 yards of total offense.
On defense, Kenyon was impressive as they only allowed four first downs in the game and limited Wabasha-Kellogg to 61 yards rushing and 11 yards passing in the game.
“It was fun to get that one,” Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Jake Wieme said about the victory that helped the Knights improve to 4-4 on the season. “I sure thought we ran well tonight. We started off with a 63-yard run, which makes things look even better.”
Luebke made a major impact in his final regular season home appearance with 12 carries for 188 yards. Backfield running mate Bartel also had 63 yards rushing in the game to pace the Knights offensively.
”Cal and Dylan both do a great job of running hard and blocking for each other. It was great to see the running game going and that is kind of been a good thing for us all year,” Wieme said.
Luebke added, “Everyone showed up to play. This was big, we knew what we had to do and we did it...we are looking forward to what the future holds.”
After Bartel’s opening score, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Alex Lee set up the next tally with an interception deep in Knights’ territory at 6:05 of the first quarter.
The play set up a 96-yard drive that featured eight consecutive rushing plays by Luebke, who added the Knights’ second touchdown of the game at 2:30 of the first quarter on a three yard run.
In the second quarter, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s defense forced another Wabasha-Kellogg turnover as the Knight’s recovered a fumble at midfield to stop a Falcons’ drive. A 25-yard pass from Van Epps to Bartel then set up the Knights’ third touchdown of the game as Van Epps scored on a 13-yard run to push the lead to 21-0.
To complete the first half scoring, Kenyon-Wanamingo once again took advantage of a turnover to set the table for its fourth touchdown of the game. An interception at 9:33 of the second quarter by Colton Steberg, which included a 14-yard return gave the Knights’ possession of the ball at the Falcons’ 36 yard line.
A 13-yard pass play from Van Epps to junior Trent Foss followed by a 17-yard run by Luebke set up Foss’ five-yard scoring plunge at 8:00 of the second quarter. A two-point conversion pass from Van Epps to Luebke pushed the halftime score to 30-0 in favor of the Knights.
In the second half, Kenyon-Wanamingo applied immediate pressure as senior Jase Graves opened the third quarter with a 68-yard kickoff return touchdown. An extra point kick by Ramon Jetke, a foreign exchange student from Germany, pushed the Knights’ lead to 37-0.
To cap the scoring, Luebke finished a four play drive later in the third quarter with a 27-yard scoring run that made the final score 44-0 after Jetke’s extra point.
Both Wieme and Luebke had praise for the play of the offensive line, which helped the Knights’ control the running game throughout the contest. Of note, Junior tackle Zachary Mason was able to return to the field against Wabasha-Kellogg, which was a big plus for the Knights.
“Zach Mason has been out for the past couple weeks and he has been a starting tackle for us,” Wieme said. “We were able to get him into the mix for a little bit and got him back some playing time tonight…because Tuesday (start of the MSHSL playoffs) is when we want to have him back for sure.”
Wieme was also impressed with the work of his squad’s defense as it carded its second shutout of the season and helped snap a three-game losing skid for the Knights.
“All year, our guys on defense have done a good job of flying to the ball. They play fast, read their keys…read their guard, read their tackle or who we’ve talked about during the season, and they’ve done a nice job of listening and following those directions and then executing,” Wieme said.
The victory was also a nice tempo setter for the Knights as they look ahead to the upcoming Minnesota State High School League playoffs, which starts with section play at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Randolph High School. The winner of the game will then advance to play the winner of Fillmore Central vs. Wabasha-Kellogg on Oct. 29. Earlier this season, Kenyon-Wanamingo lost a 12-6 decision at Randolph on Oct. 13.
“Those last three games (Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central and Randolph) we knew were going to be tough games and they were one’s that we got better from. They were one’s that got us prepared and we learned from,” Wieme said “To end with a win is good. We set our goal to be .500 or better and this put us at .500 for the season, and with a young squad that’s a good start.”
Prior to the contest, the 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo senior football players were honored. Those players in this year’s senior class included: Brady Bauer, Jase Graves, Joel Helland, Anjuan Higginbottom, Ramon Jetke, Alex Lee, Cal Luebke, Andrew Ramirez, Amari Stokes and Lorenzo Stucci.