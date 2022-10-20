IMG_1684.JPG

#55 Zachary Mason and #15 Trent Foss make another defense stop against Wabasha Kellogg. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Cal Luebke (left) takes another handoff from quarterback William Van Epps. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Total domination on both sides of the ball helped the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School football team complete its 2022 regular season on a high note thanks to a 44-0 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Kenyon.

Quarterback William Van Epps in action against Wabasha-Kellogg. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Running back Dillon Bartel on the way to a Kenyon-Wanamingo touchdown to open the Knights’ scoring on Oct. 19. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
#5 Colton Steberg, #2 Cal Luebke and #4 Dillon Bartel bring the ball upfield against Wabasha-Kellogg. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s #2 Cal Luebke gains yards on the ground against Wabasha-Kellogg on Oct. 19 in Kenyon. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
K-W’s Anjuan Higginbottom (#1) and Dillon Bartel (#4) combine to tackle Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole School. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at apgsomn.com.

