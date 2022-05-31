Kenyon-Wanamingo races into sections By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Section 1A Sub-Section 4 meet was a high risk, high reward meet for the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track team.Perform well enough and an athlete advances to the Section 1A meet, while falling short of progressing ends the season.Eighteen Knights athletes kept their seasons going to punch tickets one step further in the postseason.Pine Island High School hosted the event on May 24.Starring for the Knights was a trio of athletes on both sides as each raced to multiple bids to the Section 1A meet.Rachel Nesseth, Hayley Lentsch and Vanessa Schmidt charged the three heading attack for the Knights.Lentsch did so by leaping to a first place finish in the long jump.The sophomore jumped to 17-06, a personal best, to claim the top spot in the meet.She also claimed third in the 200 and second in the 400-meter dashes on times of 27. 59 and 1:04.30, respectively.Nesseth handled the hurdles to advance.She secured silver in both the 100m (17.38) and 300m (50.04) hurdles in the meet.Schmidt’s showing in the 100m (13.59) placed her second while clearing 4-08 in the high jump gave her third.The trio combined in the 4x100m relay, joined by Stella Rechtzigel, to sprint to silver via a 51.72.4x800 members Grace Nystuen, Tessa Erlandson, Madisen Betcher and Lily Peterson along with Kaelynn Ryan in the 400m, all also advanced to the section meet.Joshua Schmidt, Laden Nersion and Logan Carroll locked down multiple bids on the other side for the Knights.Schmidt did so by blazing to first place in the 100m at 11.69.The senior also earned first in the long jump at 21-05 to secure the second berth of the day.He was not done there though, also reaching the section meet in the 200m (22.81) and in the triple jump (39-08).Nerison also leaped to multiple events to compete in at sections.He claimed first in the triple jump (44-07), second in the long jump (20-06.5) and third in the high jump (5-09).Nerison, Nathan Carroll, Logan Carroll and John Smith combined to help the 4x100m relay keep its season alive by running to third at 50.07.Logan Carroll’s bronze effort in the 300m hurdle (48.57) moved him on as well.The 4x200m relay of Brady Bauer, Asher Moore, Gunnar Blakstad and Andre Cortez rounded out the Knights advancers to the section meet.SectionsThe Section 1A meet began on May 31 at Triton High School.If able to advance past the first day of the meet, the athletes will return to Triton two days later with a trip to state on the line. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meet Athlete Hayley Lentsch Sport Athletics Vanessa Schmidt Logan Carroll Long Jump Hurdle Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Load comments Trending Now K-W grad takes on D.C. Local communities to honor the fallen with traditional programs GALLERY: Kenyon honors, remembers the fallen Fifth grade students test knowledge on real life situations Knights shutout Zumbrota-Mazeppa in season finale Upcoming Events May 31 Burger Basket Night Tue, May 31, 2022 Jun 1 KHS class of '87- 35th reunion Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Overcomers Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wing Night Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Submit an Event