Taking to the Grand Meadow Invitational on April 28, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue track co-op ran hard in the eight-team meet, taking third place for girls and fourth place on the boys' side.
Placing first in the meet for both boys and girls was the meet’s host in Grand Meadow.
Looking to the girls, a standout performance in the 100-meter hurdles starred for the Knights, as senior Rachel Nesseth raced to a first-place finish in the category with a time of 17.84, edging out her opponent from Grand Meadow by a tenth of a second.
Aiding in the third-place finish was sophomore long-jumper in Hayley Lentsch, joining Nesseth to claim a first place spot in the meet.
Lentsch reached first via a 16-08.00 showing in the long jump.
The Knights’ Vanessa Schmidt also performed well in the meet, taking second in the high jump, clearing 4-06.00.
As for the boys, senior Joshua Schmidt had a standout day at the races.
Schmidt took home first place in the high jump and long jump by reaching 5-06.00 and 20.09-00 in the two categories. Schmidt came just shy of taking home three top spots in the meet, racing to a 11.74 in the 100, placing him second in the field.
Joining Schmidt in earning the top spots on the podium was fellow Knights, with senior Laden Nerison grabbing first in the 1,600 and the triple jump with showings of 5:09 in the race while jumping to 42-05.00.
Moving on from the Grand Meadows invite, the Kenyon Wanamingo/Goodhue track next competes on May 5, traveling to Lake City to compete at the Tigers’ track.
