Closing the books on a strong season for the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team, three Knights took home honors for standout play on the diamond.
Trevor Steberg, Gavin Sommer and Will Van Epps all secured spots on the Gopher All-Conference baseball team.
For Steberg, a historic season running the bases helped the senior to the accolade. Steberg, fitting perfectly for the aggressive baserunning style of play that the Knights strived for, tied the program record for stolen bases with 21 on the way to All-Conference.
Pitching was another factor in Steberg’s naming to the Gopher award. The senior amassed a 2.88 earned run average in 34 innings, leading the team with five wins. He also hit a serviceable .298 for the season at the plate.
Joining his fellow senior teammate on the Gopher All-Conference Team had Sommer as the suspect.
Sommer, much like Steberg, handled business both offensively and defensively. Sommer picked up four winning decisions for Kenyon-Wanamingo to the tune of an 3.89 ERA in 42 and one third innings. The future Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjacket slashed for a .363 batting average for two home runs and a team-leading 22 runs scored for the Knights.
Most eye opening by Sommer’s season included a on-base percentage of .539 as he walked 19 times on the season.
Rounding out the trio of award winners was Van Epps.
The sophomore in Van Epps accomplished the feat thanks to leading the pitching staff. Van Epps led the team in ERA and strikeouts at 2.76 while punching out 66 batters in 38 innings. He also contributed to the program’s seventh no-hitter, a combined effort with Issac Heden on May 21.
Van Epps’ bat did not slack behind his performance on the mound, racking up a team-high 22 RBIs, coming through in the clutch for Kenyon-Wanamingo’s attack.
Just missing out on joining the three aforementioned Knights had Jaedin Johnson, Dillon Bartel and Colton Steberg earn All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
Offseason
Finishing the year at 13-10 after bowing out in the Section 1A playoffs, the Knights will look to replace seven seniors from the club.
Sommer, Steberg, Alex Vold, Paul Kortsch, Evan Brossard, Nicolai Mork and Kevin Vazquez all departed the program due to graduation.
Though losing some strong players, Knights’ like Van Epps, Johnson, Bartel and Colton Steberg will be back next spring to build off this year’s success.
