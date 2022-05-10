Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue sprint at Lake City Invite By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hitting the road to take on the Lake City Invitational on May 5, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue girls track program placed third, while the boys grabbed fourth in the six-team meet.A couple pairs of performances on both sides starred in the meet for the Knights.Senior Rachel Nesseth and sophomore Hayley Lentsch led the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls. Nesseth did so by performing well in hurdles.The senior swept the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles by leaping to times of 17.68 and 49.70 seconds to push her to first-place finishes in both.As for Lentsch, the underclassman aided with a trio of near the top placements. Lentsch claimed the title in the long jump, striding to 17-0 while also taking second in both the 200m and 400m.Teaming up to help the 4x100 take the top spot in the invite was Lentsch and Nesseth, joined by Vanessa Schmidt and Stella Rechtzigel, as the quartet sprinted to a time of 52.50.Seniors Joshua Schmidt and Laden Nerison took it upon themselves to pace the Knights’ boys.Nerison excelled in the triple jump and mile to take first and second place, respectively. The senior leaped to 41-10 while racing to 4:56.40 to earn Nerison the placements.As for Schmidt, the senior handled the sprints. Running to times of 11.73 and 23.15 in the 100m and 200m, he took silver in both categories.The pair of seniors also swept the top spots in the long jump.Nerison took first with a 20-3, while Schmidt finished just two inches behind him.Plainview-Elgin-Millville for boys and Lake City for the girls were the meet’s champions in team scoring.Turning the page from the Lake City Invite sent the Knights into the True Team Section 1A meet. Kenyon-Wanamingo traveled to Triton on May 10 to compete in the crucial event. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laden Nerison Meet Hayley Lentsch Sport Athletics Rachel Nesseth Senior Joshua Schmidt Vanessa Schmidt Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Load comments Trending Now Seniors recognize most influential staff members, welcome new members at NHS Induction GALLERY: An evening in 'Old Hollywood' at K-W Thomas R. Gard Woman abandoned 2 newborns, murder charges say Knights baseball jumps back into win column with victory over Goodhue Upcoming Events May 10 Burger Basket Night Tue, May 10, 2022 May 11 Storytime Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Overcomers Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Wing Night Wed, May 11, 2022 Submit an Event