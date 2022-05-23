Kenyon-Wanamingo battles at Gophers Conference meet By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of the Gopher Conference headed to Waseca Lakeside Club May 19 for the conference tournament clash.Going against the Gopher rivals, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys golf team shot its way to a sixth-place spot.The Knights earned the placement via a 195 round score in the nine-hole meet.Hayfield charged its way to first at 171.A young golfer headed the push by Kenyon-Wanamingo.Seventh-grader Ayden Horsman had the hot hand for the Knights for the afternoon.Horsman capped his day in Waseca with a birdie, his only of the round, to put him in the clubhouse at 46, placing him 16th in the field.Next finisher for Kenyon-Wanamingo had sophomore Soren Kyllo at 21st, who finished one shot behind Horsman.The low-round at 39 earned Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Logan Thell first place in the conference.Flotterud shoots to secondLydia Flotterud fell just short of earning a conference title for the Knights.Placing just a single shot behind the leader, the freshman fought her way to silver via a 46.Two pars helped pace Flotterud to send her two the all-conference spot.Carly Bronson of Hayfield claimed first place in the meet on 46 strokes.Bronson’s strong day also helped the Vikings to the conference championship.Kenyon-Wanamingo did not field enough golfers to qualify as a team.Flotterud along with the rest of the Knights next competed on May 23 at the Cannon Falls Golf Course. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lydia Flotterud Sport Golf Conference Seventh-grader Ayden Horsman Golfer Meet Carly Bronson Knight Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Load comments Trending Now Elizabeth R. Groth Knights host quad at Kenyon Country Club Emerald ash borer found in Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park trees Wedding: Jeffrey Mark Kindseth and Sarah Audreen Rodeberg Knights swipe 2 victories against Medford Upcoming Events May 24 Burger Basket Night Tue, May 24, 2022 May 25 Storytime Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overcomers Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Wing Night Wed, May 25, 2022 Submit an Event