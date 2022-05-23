Members of the Gopher Conference headed to Waseca Lakeside Club May 19 for the conference tournament clash.

Going against the Gopher rivals, the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys golf team shot its way to a sixth-place spot.

The Knights earned the placement via a 195 round score in the nine-hole meet.

Hayfield charged its way to first at 171.

A young golfer headed the push by Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Seventh-grader Ayden Horsman had the hot hand for the Knights for the afternoon.

Horsman capped his day in Waseca with a birdie, his only of the round, to put him in the clubhouse at 46, placing him 16th in the field.

Next finisher for Kenyon-Wanamingo had sophomore Soren Kyllo at 21st, who finished one shot behind Horsman.

The low-round at 39 earned Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Logan Thell first place in the conference.

Flotterud shoots to second

Lydia Flotterud fell just short of earning a conference title for the Knights.

Placing just a single shot behind the leader, the freshman fought her way to silver via a 46.

Two pars helped pace Flotterud to send her two the all-conference spot.

Carly Bronson of Hayfield claimed first place in the meet on 46 strokes.

Bronson’s strong day also helped the Vikings to the conference championship.

Kenyon-Wanamingo did not field enough golfers to qualify as a team.

Flotterud along with the rest of the Knights next competed on May 23 at the Cannon Falls Golf Course.

Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. 

Tags

Load comments