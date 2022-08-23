kw celebration KYL START

The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team will start its season at home against Maple River on Monday, Aug. 29. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The start of the fall sports season has arrived, the first few practices are out of the way and now all that’s left is to wait for the season-openers for Kenyon-Wanamingo athletics. While some teams are getting some scrimmages out of the way, some are prepping for the start of the regular season as soon as Thursday.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments