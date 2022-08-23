The start of the fall sports season has arrived, the first few practices are out of the way and now all that’s left is to wait for the season-openers for Kenyon-Wanamingo athletics. While some teams are getting some scrimmages out of the way, some are prepping for the start of the regular season as soon as Thursday.
Soon enough, the regular season for fall sports will be in full swing, but here’s the games and meets that’ll kick off the season for Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Thursday (Aug. 25): Boys and Girls Soccer
The Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys and girls soccer teams are both slated to open their respective seasons on Thursday with Schaeffer Academy hosting both teams. The girls are set to play first at 4 p.m. and the boys will follow at 5 p.m.
Both squads are coming off one win seasons in 2021 and the boys are looking to avenge a 3-2 loss against the Lions in Rochester. On the girls end, the Cobras are looking to defend a 1-0 victory over the Lions from last season.
Both teams continue to gain experience and getting to start the season off with wins against a team that both played close, but only one came away with a win against, would be a great confidence boost going onward.
Monday (Aug. 29): Cross Country and Volleyball
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls cross country teams and the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team all start their regular seasons on Monday, Aug. 29. The ZM/KW cross country teams are set to compete in a meet hosted by Wabasha-Kellogg and the Knights’ volleyball team will open the season at home against Maple River.
ZM/KW are coming into the 2022 season riding a 10th place finish from the boys and an 11th place finish from the girls in the Section 1AA meet last season. They’ll open 2022 competing against the likes of Wabasha-Kellogg, Arcadia, Kingsland, Lewiston-Altura, Mondovi, Pine Island and Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 4 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball is riding a tremendous 2021 season that saw the Knights go 19-5 overall with a 10-1 record in the Gopher Conference. The season ended with a loss to Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A finals.
The Knights quest to once again finish as a top team in the Gopher Conference and in Section 1A begins with a Maple River team that they swept in three sets while on the road last year. This time, they get to host the now-visiting Eagles.
Thursday (Sept. 1): Football
The Knights will kick off the football season under the lights at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School as they host the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 1. Kenyon-Wanamingo is looking to avenge a season-opening loss to the Panthers in New Richland to open the 2021 season.
K-W finished 2021 with a 3-6 record and one of those losses was a 28-14 loss to the Panthers, which the Knights played close before NRHEG extended its lead out with three late touchdowns.
The Knights are going to have to help fill some gaps in the lineup with the likes of Evan Brossard, Josh Schmidt, Trevor Steberg and John Smith all graduating. Junior Will VanEpps is riding one year of experience quarterbacking for the Knights and will look to be one of the leaders of the field offensively as K-W enters into the football season.
The goal to produce a winning record starts against NRHEG and getting to host a team that won the matchup last season would be a great way to start the season.