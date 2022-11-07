cheerleading kenyon.2.jpg

Front left to right in the front row is Haddie Breyer, Macey Fitcher, Mackenzie Brainard, Aubree Cagle, Skylin Taylor; in the middle is Harper Kerr, Nori Fleming, Nova Christenson, Arely Cortez, Ruby Allen, Ariel Ordalen, Taylor Groth; and in the back is Sawyer Hanson, Mariah Brainard, Adlee Lunde, Page Buchal, Laila Mandujano, Aria Amiot and Olivia Lerfald. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)
Waiting for awards. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Voegele)

Kenyon-Wanamingo has had competition cheerleading for many years. This year, we have two teams — elementary tumbling and small varsity non-tumbling.

Nori Fleming was the first-place jump off winner. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)

Stephanie Voegele is the head coach and Kasey Cordes is the assistant coach for the K-W cheer program.

