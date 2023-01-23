The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team secured its best dual win of the season.
The Knights upended the top-ranked Class 1A squad per TheGuillotine.com's Jan. 12 rankings, Dover-Eyota, 37-28.
K-W led wire to wire, winning the first four weight classes to take a 22-0 lead.
The Eagles pinned back-to-back opponents at 152 and 160 pounds to pull as close as 28-16. A couple decision wins for K-W at 170 and 182 allowed the Knights to coast to victory and even forfeit the last weight class at 285.
K-W is among the top teams outside of the top-12 rankings and could finally climb in when the next rankings are released on Jan. 26.
D-E did not wrestle its No. 7 ranked wrestler at 138 pounds, Jacob Dessner. The Eagles' other ranked individuals, No. 1-152 Brodie Kellen, No. 1-160 Gavin Gust won by fall and No. 3-285 Jackson Duellman won a forfeit.
K-W junior Dillon Bartel earned his 100th career victory in style. He upset No. 4-170 Landon Lehnertz with a 6-3 decision victory to earn his team three points. Bartel entered ranked No. 9 at 160.
Bartel's classmate, Will Van Epps, is making a case to re-enter the top 10 after coming in at No. 10 on Dec. 22 and falling out on Jan. 12. He defeated No. 8-220 Tyler Mix with an 8-2 decision to earn K-W three more points.
K-W's dual win could pay dividends come section playoffs time as it's in Section 1 with D-E.
D-E is the reigning section champion and finished fourth at the 2022 state tournament. The Eagles beat the Knights last year 46-27 in Caledonia.
The Knights' dual record improved to 15-4. The Eagles dropped to 14-2 and were previously undefeated against Minnesota opponents. D-E snapped a nine-match win streak.
K-W is 6-0 against Class 1A foes.
Knights claim pair of titles in Lake Crystal
K-W attended its second individual tournament of the season Saturday at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area High School.
The Knights finished in third place out of eight teams on a crowded leaderboard while claiming two individual titles.
Class 1A-No. 8 Chatfield squeaked by with the team title with 188.5 points. 1A-No. 3 Royalton/Upsala was next with 184, followed by K-W at 182. These three created separation with Medford fourth with 143.
Masyn Hanson won all three of his matches to win the eight-man bracket at 113 pounds. He defeated Royalton/Upsala's Tucker Simmons by a 3-2 decision in the championship to avenge teammate Bryan Jacobson, who lost to Simmons in the semifinals and would go on to finish in fifth.
Hanson hauled in 23 points for the team. He's ranked No. 10 at 113.
The other winner was Jaedin Johnson, who received a first-round bye and won two matches to claim the 170-pound title and earn the Knights 22 points. Johnson defeated St. Clair/Mankato Loyola's Lucas Vaughan via a 7-3 decision in the championship.
At 152, Bartel took second place and earned 18 team points. He won matches via decision and by fall before dropping a 7-5 decision in the championship to 1A-No. 6 Garron Hoffman of Medford.
Van Epps finished in second place at 220 and earned 18 team points. He received a bye, pinned his next opponent and lost a 10-4 decision to 1A-No. 7 Bryce Holm of Royalton/Upsala in the championship.
Up next
The Knights return to home mat for the second of three times this season 7 p.m. Monday for a Gopher Conference dual at vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-9). This was originally scheduled for Jan. 19 but was postponed due to winter weather.
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland was originally scheduled to attend but will not appear on Monday.
The Knights head to Hayfield High School for a triangular on Thursday. The Knights take on conference rival Westfield (6-19) at 5 p.m. and non-conference foe St. Clair/Mankato Loyola (3-11) at 6 p.m.
Neither are section opponents, nor is WEM/JWP.
SC/ML features three ranked wrestlers: No. 5-126 Simon Kruse, No. 5-145 Eli Kruse and No. 4 Jacob Schimek.
Last season, K-W beat Westfield 54-24 in Kenyon and beat SC/ML 78-6 in St. Clair.
A dual scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 at Rochester Century was canceled.