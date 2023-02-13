In many of the eight Class 1A team section tournaments, Kenyon-Wanamingo would be the top seed or at least No. 2.
Despite a robust 25-4 overall record, a 12-0 mark against fellow Class 1A schools and a 4-0 mark within the section, K-W is the No. 3 seed out of 10 teams in a loaded Section 1.
K-W still earns a bye into the quarterfinals where it will host the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland Bulldogs (13-6) 6 p.m. Thursday at K-W High School.
Preliminary round matches are on Thursday at the site of the high seed the winners advance to face. On K-W's side of the bracket, No. 10 Wabasha-Kellogg (1-8) takes on No. 7 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (11-8). The winner advances to face No. 2 Chatfield (14-2).
On the opposite side, No. 5 Goodhue (13-6) travels to No. 4 Dover-Eyota (18-4) in the quarterfinals. In the preliminary round, No. 9 Triton (1-17) takes on No. 8 St. Charles (12-12) with the winner facing host No. 1 Caledonia/Houston (28-6).
Semifinals are both at noon Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The championship is that afternoon at 2 p.m. at MCC.
K-W is averaging 52.3 points per dual while allowing 18.5. It's among the "Lean and Mean" teams just outside the top 12 in TheGuillotine.com's Feb. 6 Class 1A ranking. Its 4-0 record within the section includes 77-0 and 70-6 wins at home and on neutral mat vs. Triton, 69-10 at St. Charles and 37-28 at Dover-Eyota.
Its ranked individuals are No. 10 Masyn Hanson (113 pounds), No. 9 Dillon Bartel (152), No. 7 Jaedin Johnson (170) and No. 9 Will Van Epps (220).
Below is a breakdown of teams to watch in the tournament.
Chatfield
The Knights wrestled with Chatfield at an individual tournament at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial High School on Jan. 21. Chatfield won the tournament with 188.5 points with K-W right behind in third place with 182.
K-W wrestlers combined to go 6-4 against Chatfield wrestlers in Lake Crystal.
Masyn Hanson pinned Kaisen Johnson and beat Wes Goetzinger via decision at 113 pounds. Reed Sommer pinned Ryan House at 120. Gavin Johnson earned a decision win over Ben Carrier at 138. Dillon Bartel picked up a decision win against Jack Dornack at 152. Charles Koncur pinned Bralyn Burnet at 285.
Chatfield's ranked wrestlers are No. 1 Javier Berg (106), No. 6 Gage Bartels (126), No. 9 Ayden Miner (138), No. 6 Carson Rowland (145) and No. 2 Kail Schott (182). Chatifled as a team is ranked No. 3.
The Gophers lead the section in points per dual (54.1) and fewest allowed (17.5). They are 6-2 in the section with bosth losses coming at Caledonia/Hoston 33-29 on Dec. 20 and 39-21 on Jan. 14.
Key wins for Chatfield include 34-32 Jan. 27 at Dover-Eyota.
At Lake Crystal, K-W's Tate Miller limited Bartels to a decision win. Ayden Miner pinned one of K-W's top unranked individuals, Gavin Johnson, at 138.
Caledonia/Houston
K-W has not bumped into Caledonia/Houston this season. In 2021-22, K-W won at C/H 33-30 in the regular season finale on Feb. 11, only to lose the rematch six days later on the road in the section quarterfinals.
The Warriors are ranked No. 2 in the 1A team rankings only behind defending state champion Jackson County Central.
Its seven ranked individuals are No. 4 Braxton Lange (120), No. 3 Owen Denstad (132), No. 7 Cory Scanlan (138), No. 2 Tucker Ginther (145), No. 4 Isaac Blocker (152), No. 7 Simon Seymour (160) and No. 2 Ayden Goetzinger (195).
C/H is 7-0 within the section. Key wins include a pair at home against Chatfield, 33-29 on Dec. 20 and 39-21 on Jan. 14. C/H also downed Dover-Eyota 34-28 Feb. 2 in Caledonia.
Like all the top teams in the section, the Warriors have wrestled a tough schedule. Four losses are to larger schools outside of Minnesota and the other two to top-five Class 2A teams in Minnesota, No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville and No. 4 Becker.
Dover-Eyota
K-W's best win of the season came at Dover-Eyota last month. Aside from that, a pair of defeats at the hands of Three Rivers Conference rival C/H and a loss to Hersey, Illinois, the Eagles have been impenetrable.
D-E is No. 4 in the state team rankings and was No. 1 prior to falling to K-W.
The Eagles' ranked wrestlers are No. 4 Bolton Thesing (132), No. 1 Brodie Kellen (152), No. 1 Gavin Gust (160), No. 4 Landon Lehnertz (170), No. 7 Tyler Mix (220) and No. 1 Jackson Duellman (285).
D-E closed its regular season Feb. 4 at an individual tournament in Waterville. Class 2A powerhouse Simley won with 250 points with Chatfield (126.5) nipping D-E (125) for second place.
GMLOS
K-W's first-round opponent is 4-2 against section foes. It averages 46.6 points per dual while allowing 30.5
The Bulldogs are 5-1 on the road with the loss coming 64-6 Jan. 13 at Chatfield. They also lost 53-17 to Dover-Eyota Jan. 24 on neutral mat.
GMLOS has two ranked individuals: No. 9 Aiden Guintana (120) and No. 1 Cohen Wiste (138). Wiste was a state quarterfinalist at 138 last year.
The Knights beat the Bulldogs 54-30 last season on neutral mat.