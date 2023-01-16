The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team won two of three duals Saturday at a quadrangular at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School.
The Knights held their own as the lone Class 1A school in attendance and improved their overall record to 12-4. They topped 3A Owatonna (12-8) 36-31 and 3A Centennial (6-6) 54-21 before falling in the last match of the day 39-21 to host 2A Z-M (9-5).
The Z-M Cougars are ranked No. 11 in the Jan. 12 2A rankings produced by TheGuillotine.com.
K-W was tied or in the lead throughout much of the Owatonna dual before the Huskies grabbed their first lead at 25-21 after the 10th of 14 weight classes at 170 pounds.
Jaedin Johnson pinned his opponent at 182 in less than a minute to put K-W back up two, only for Owatonna to return the favor with a pin at 190 and retake a two-point lead.
Needing to make something happen in heavyweights, Will Van Epps put K-W back up four with a second-period pin. Charles Koncur needed no worse than a decision loss to ensure the team victory, but he did more than that by grinding out a 7-6 decision win.
Kiefer Olson also pinned his opponent for K-W at 152.
The Knights led wire to wire vs. the Centennial Cougars, racking up eight pins by Bryan Jacobson at 106 pounds, Ryan LaCanne at 113, Reed Sommer at 126, Tate Miller at 132, Trent Foss at 145, Kiefer Olson at 152, Dillon Bartel at 160 and J. Johnson at 182.
In the last dual of the day, K-W locked horns with its old Hiawatha Valley League and section rival, Z-M.
The Cougars jumped out to an 18-0 lead through the first five weight classes. The Knights wrestled them straight up from that point with Koncur pinning his opponent at 285 to conclude the action.
Z-M featured four ranked wrestlers in the 2A rankings. No. 3-126 Jack Krier, No. 6-132 Lucas Schiell, No. 3-152 Kaleb Lochner and No. 8-182 Ryan Lexvold all won and combined for 21 team points.
Z-M won all three duals, beating Centennial 62-15 and Owatonna 58-10.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa broadcasted all three of its Saturday duals, as well as portions of other duals, on its wrestling YouTube page @livezmwrestling2000. These are free to replay.
K-W returns to the mat 7 p.m. Thursday at Section 1 rival Dover-Eyota (14-1) in a match that completed after the Jan. 18 Kenyon Leader went to press. The Eagles are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and are unbeaten against Minnesota competition with the lone loss coming to Illinois powerhouse Hersey, 36-29.
D-E enters on an eight-match win streak that includes a win over 3A-No. 6 Apple Valley.
The Eagles' ranked wrestlers are No. 7-138 Jacob Dessner, No. 1-152 Brodie Kellen, No. 1-160 Gavin Gust, No. 4-170 Landon Lehnertz, No. 8-220 Tyler Mix and No. 3-285 Jackson Duellman.
K-W features No. 10-113 Masyn Hanson and No. 9-160 Dillon Bartel.
D-E won 46-27 at K-W last season.
K-W will wrestle at home for the second time this season when it hosts a triangular against a pair of 1A squads on Thursday.
The Knights aim to improve to 3-0 in the Gopher Conference when they wrestle Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (8-9) at 5 p.m. They take on section foe Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (6-3) at 8 p.m. with the other two squads meeting at 6:30.
WEM features No. 6-106 Brady Murphy, No. 4-120 Carson Petry and No. 5-285 Keegan Kuball. features No. 3-138 Cohen Wiste.
K-W stays busy this week with an individual tournament 10 a.m. Saturday at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area High School.
Section rival and 1A-No. 8 Chatfield are expected to be in attendance, as well as Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, LC-WMA, Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther, Mankato West, Medford, 1A-No. 3 Royalton/Upsala and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola.