Will Van Epps

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Will Van Epps, seen during practice, was unbeaten at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa duals on Jan. 14. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team won two of three duals Saturday at a quadrangular at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School.

Tags

Load comments