The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team got its season underway Saturday at the Chisago Lakes Duals tournament.
The Knights finished with a 2-2 record with wins coming 35-31 against Holdingford and 53-12 against Chisago Lakes. K-W lost to Mounds View 48-22 and Cambridge-Isanti 37-35.
Holdingford is ranked No. 10 in The Guillotine’s Nov. 24 Class A state rankings. K-W is among the “Lean and Mean” teams outside the top 12. Mounds View is No. 7 in 3A.
Going a perfect 4-0 for the Knights were Reed Sommer at 126 pounds and Jaedin Johnson at 182.
Sommer earned one win via forfeit and the rest with pins, including two in the first period.
Johnson, who’s ranked No. 3 in the class at 170 pounds, also pinned three opponents and won his other dual by an 8-0 major decision.
Unranked Will Van Epps picked up an upset at 220 pounds with a 3-0 decision win over 2A-No. 3 Logan Bender of Chisago Lakes, the team’s lone ranked wrestler. Van Epps went 2-2 with one loss coming by second period fall to 3A-No. 4 at 285, Jacob Solheim of Mounds View.
Bryan Jacobson finished 3-1 with his lone loss by technical fall to 3A No. 2 Brett Swenson of Mounds View.
Ryan LaCanne also went 3-1 with one win via forfeit. He outscored his three opponents 30-10.
Kenyon-Wanamingo stays on the road this week starting 7 p.m. Thursday with the Gopher Conference opener at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (0-2). The Panthers are strong in the heavyweight classes with ranked Class 1A wrestlers at 185 with No. 9 George Roesler and at 285 with No. 1 Makota Misgen. Misgen is the reigning state runner-up at that class.
The Panthers’ two dual losses were 71-11 to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran and 72-6 to St. Peter. On Saturday, NRHEG finished in seventh out of eight teams at a tournament in St. James.
NRHEG finished 13-17 last season with 51-25 and 42-34 losses to K-W.
On Dec. 10, K-W will be at the Delano Invitational beginning at 10 a.m.
Also in attendance will be 1A-No. 6 Kimball Area, 1A-No. 9 Medford, Pine Island, Rogers, St. Croix Lutheran, St. Peter and 2A-No. 12 Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran.
This is a tournament featuring brackets for each weight class with wrestlers earning points counting toward a total team score.
W-M/ML won last year with a score of 211.5 to finish ahead of Becker in second place at 191.5. K-W took sixth place out of nine at 109.
The Knights’ lone weight class winner last year was Dillon Bartel at 152 pounds.
Ranked wrestlers expected to compete in 2022 begin at 106 pounds with 3A-No. 5 Grady Weinbrenner (Rogers), 2A-No. 10 Joel Friederichs (W-M/ML) and 1A-No. 3 Luis Lopez (Medford).
It continues at 113 with 2A-No. 4 Titan Friederichs (W-M/ML), 126 with 1A-No. 4 Tommy Elwood (Medford) and 1A-No. 10 Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball), 132 with 1A-No. 9 Jack Bollman (Kimball), 138 with 2A-No. 8 Jonah Hamberger (W-M/ML) and 1A-No. 1 Charley Elwood (Medford), 145 with 1A-No. 2 Gavin Winter (Kimball), 152 with 2A-No. 8 Harold Born (St. Peter), 1A-No. 3 Garron Hoffman (Medford) and 1A-No. 10 Logan Kuseske (Kimball), 170 with 2A-No. 2 Bryce Burkett (W-M/ML) and 1A-No. 7 Hank Meyer (Kimball), 182 with 1A-No. 3 Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford) and 220 with 1A-No. 3 Haden Rosenow (Kimball).