The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team is up to a dozen dual wins after a dominant performance at Thursday's triangular in Rushford.
The Knights (12-3) are on a three-match win streak after sweeping a pair of matches 62-9 against host Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (4-4) and 70-6 against Triton (1-9).
K-W handed LARP its biggest loss off the season, which was previously 51-24 at Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. Fifty-one was LARP's previous most points allowed. Twenty-four were previous few scored.
K-W received one forfeit. The Knights picked up seven pins in the remaining 13 matches against their Class 2A opponent.
K-W beat fellow Section 1, Class 1A squad Triton for the second time this season. The first ended in the Knights beating the Cobras 77-0 Dec. 16 in Kenyon.
Individual results vs. Triton are not yet available.
K-W returns to the mat Jan. 14 at a dual tournament at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School. Centennial (5-1) and Owatonna (7-5) are scheduled to attend along with Z-M (3-1). These teams' records are through Jan. 4.
Per The Guillotine's Dec. 22 Class 3A state rankings, Centennial has one ranked wrestler: No. 5 Luke Timko at 138 pounds. So does Owatonna with No. 3 Cael Robb at 160.
In Class 2A, Z-M is among the teams in the "Lean and Mean" category just outside the top 12. The Cougars feature ranked wrestlers No. 9 Noah Schaefer at 113, No. 3 Jack Krier at 126, No. 6 Lucas Schiell at 132 and No. 3 Kaleb Lochner at 152.
Centennial finished eighth out of 10 teams at a season-opening tournament at St. Michael-Albertville.
Owatonna's five losses are to top-20 ranked 2A or 3A teams. The Huskies have not beaten a ranked opponent.
K-W does not have a mutual opponent thus far against Centennial, Owatonna or Z-M.
K-W did not face any of these teams last season. It last met Z-M in the 2020-21 season with K-W winning 33-21.
On Minnesota-Scores.net, records go back as far as the 2009-10 season. No matches vs. Owatonna or Centennial are listed.
Individual results
Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 9
106 pounds: Bryan Jacobson (K) def. Christian Zibrowski, 10-1 major decision; 113: Masyn Hanson (K) def. Owen Lange, fall 1:44; 120: Reed Sommer (K) def. Elias Johnson, fall 1:45; 126: Tate Miller (K) def. Collten Jenkins, fall 1:30; 132: Landon Trump (K) won forfeit; 138: Gavin Johnson (K) def. Colton Ronnenberg, fall 0:17; 145: Titan Tekautz (L) def. Trent Foss, 10-7 decision; 152: Kiefer Olson (K) def. Eli Jensen, 5-2 decision; 160: Dillon Bartel (K) def. Camdyn Anderson, 7-3 decision; 170: Owen Craig (K) def. Zach Plank, fall 1:31; 182: Jaedin Johnson (K) def. Evan Kammerer, fall 1:34; 195: Aidan Lindell (K) def. Josh Dietrich, fall 4:57; 220: Will Van Epps (K) def. Jackson Bergan, 15-4 major decision; 285: Andrew Wilkemeyer (L) def. Charles Koncur, fall 0:20