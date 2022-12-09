The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team got its conference schedule off on the right foot.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. Heaviest snow will be near Interstate 90. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Friday morning commute, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team got its conference schedule off on the right foot.
The Knights (3-2, 1-0 Gopher) throttled the host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Gopher), 75-6.
This was K-W's greatest margin of victory of the season and best since blanking Rochester John Marshall 78-0 last season.
This was NRHEG's greatest margin of defeat since losing 72-3 to K-W on Feb. 8, 2021.
The Knights earned 24 points via forfeit in four weight classes. Seven wins came via fall to earn six points each. Fastest was Tate Miller pinning Parker Bunn in 47 seconds to win at 132 pounds.
There was nobility in K-W's lone loss. Charles Koncur pushed Makota Misgen, the top-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds in the Dec. 8 Class A state rankings by The Guillotine, to overtime until a Misgen pin seven seconds in.
That final match of the night narrowly kept K-W from a shutout
Reed Sommer at 126 pounds and Jaedin Johnson at 195 each won via fall and improved to 5-0 individually on the season.
Results by weight class
106: Bryan Jacobson (K) won forfeit
113: Ryan LaCanne (K) won forfeit
120: Masyn Hanson (K) won forfeit
126: Reed Sommer (K) def. Annabelle Petsinger, fall 5:38
132: Tate Miller (K) def. Parker Bunn, fall 0:47
138: Kiefer Olson (K) def. Deven Parpart, fall 3:32
145: Gavin Johnson (K) def. Aidan Schlaak, fall 4:18
152: Trent Foss (K) def. Ryan Schaak, 4-1
160: Dillon Bartel (K) def. Harbor Cromwell, fall 4:36
170: Gage Thompson (K) def. Wyatt Larson, fall 3:03
182: Owen Craig (K) won forfeit
195: Jaedin Johnson (K) def. Cole Hutchens, fall 1:14
220: Will Van Epps (K) def. Jace Ihrke, fall 2:12
285: Makota Misgen (N) def. Charles Koncur, fall 6:07
K-W returns to the mat 10 a.m. Saturday at a tournament at Delano High School.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.