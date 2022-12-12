will vanepps (copy)

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Will Van Epps, seen in action in February, won the 220-pound weight class at the Delano Invitational on Dec. 10. (Kenyon Leader file photo)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES

In the last outing before its upcoming home debut Thursday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team claimed a pair of weight class championships at Saturday’s Delano Invitational.

Tags

Load comments