In the last outing before its upcoming home debut Thursday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team claimed a pair of weight class championships at Saturday’s Delano Invitational.
Junior Dillon Bartel finished in first place at 160 pounds and junior Will Van Epps took first at 220 pounds. They hauled in 20 and 22 points, respectively for K-W in the team standings, where the Knights placed third out of 10 teams.
After receiving a first-round bye, Bartel did it the hard way by earning three decision wins to improve to 7-1 on the season. He beat Hibbing’s Bryson Larabee (2-1) by a 4-2 result. Larabee is ranked No. 10 in Class 2A at 160 in the Dec. 8 rankings by The Guillotine. Bartel is unranked in 1A.
Van Epps also received a first round bye, picked up a pin in his next round then had another Larabee to handle in the semis. This time it was Ian, who was 2-0 going into the match. Van Epps pulled out a 3-2 decision. In the championship, Van Epps improved to 7-1 overall with a 3-1 decision over Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Kyler Burmeister (6-3).
“It’s pretty fun watching those guys,” K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said of his two champions. “They had a really good tournament. They were both seeded fourth, too, so they were both seeded pretty low in the bracket and got it done. They’re both juniors, so that’s good experience for them in big tournaments.”
There was no shame in senior Jaedin Johnson’s undefeated record coming to an end. He’s ranked No. 3 at 170 in 1A and 9-1 overall after winning four of five duals in Delano with the lone loss coming by a second period fall to 2A-No. 2 Bryce Burkett (10-0). Johnson contributed 19 points to K-W’s team total.
“Jaedin had his first loss, he wrestled a really good kid from Watertown-Mayer,” Lexvold said. “I think he placed at state last year. We kind of got caught up a little bit in some moves and got pinned. We didn’t get to try any our dangerous stuff. It was kind of unfortunate to end like that, but that happens sometimes when you’re wrestling kids. So, he’s been doing well.”
Reed Sommer (8-1) also suffered his first loss of the season, but he can claim there’s no wrestler he’s faced and hasn’t beaten. After a first-round bye, Sommer lost his first matchup with Pine Island’s Nick Thein (8-3) by an 8-1 decision. Sommer pinned his next two opponents to work back to a third-place rematch with Thein that he won with a 7-5 sudden victory. Sommer earned 16 points for K-W.
At 120 pounds, Masyn Hanson (5-3), won two of three matches and went the distance in the championship against 2A-No.4 Christian Jelle (3-0) in a 5-4 decision. He scored 16 points. Hanson is ranked No. 6 in 1A at 113 pounds.
Ryan LaCanne (7-2) finished in third place and scored 18 points at 113 pounds. He went 3-1 and pinned all three opponents. His only loss was to 2A-No. 4 Titan Friedrichs (10-0) of W-M/ML in the semifinals.
Tate Miller (5-4) placed third at 132 and scored 16 points. He went 3-1 with his only loss to 2A-No. 7 at 138, Jonah Hamberger (9-1) of W-M/ML.
Rounding out K-W’s top-three finishers was Charles Koncur (4-4) at 285. He went 2-1 and earned 14 points.
2A-No. 12 W-M/ML was the champion with 214 points. K-W’s Gopher Conference rival 1A-No. 8 Medford was second at 193, followed by K-W at 163. The next finishers were St. Peter (141), Hibbing (118), Kimball Area (115), Rogers (114), Pine Island (103.5), Delano (52) and St. Croix Lutheran (2).
Full tournament results are available at trackwrestling.com.
K-W was open at 106 and 145 pounds. Gavin Johnson at 145 missed the tournament due to illness, but coaches hope he can make it back for Thursday’s home conference dual vs. Triton.
The Knights are 3-2 in dual meets and 1-0 in the Gopher. The Cobras are 1-4 with a win and two losses to opponents from Wisconsin and a loss to a team from Iowa. Triton’s lone dual against a Minnesotan team resulted in a 44-31 conference loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Dec. 15.
The Cobras do not have any ranked wrestlers. They finished 4-19 last season and lost 55-21 to K-W in Dodge Center.
“It should be a fun dual,” Lexvold said. “We’re going to have parents night, too, so it should be a good atmosphere in Kenyon. First time at home, so it’ll be nice to show them how these boys have been working.”
K-W clamps down on NRHEG
K-W got its
The Knights (3-2, 1-0 Gopher) throttled the host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers (0-3, 0-1 Gopher), 75-6, on Dec. 8.
This was K-W's greatest margin of victory of the season and best since blanking Rochester John Marshall 78-0 last season.
This was NRHEG's greatest margin of defeat since losing 72-3 to K-W on Feb. 8, 2021.
The Knights earned 24 points via forfeit in four weight classes. Seven wins came via fall to earn six points each. Fastest was Miller pinning Parker Bunn in 47 seconds to win at 132 pounds.
There was nobility in K-W's lone loss. Koncur pushed 1A-No. 1 at 285, Makota Misgen, to overtime until a Misgen pin seven seconds in.
That final match of the night narrowly kept K-W from a shutout.
Results by weight class
106: Bryan Jacobson (K) won forfeit
113: Ryan LaCanne (K) won forfeit
120: Masyn Hanson (K) won forfeit
126: Reed Sommer (K) def. Annabelle Petsinger, fall 5:38
132: Tate Miller (K) def. Parker Bunn, fall 0:47
138: Kiefer Olson (K) def. Deven Parpart, fall 3:32
145: Gavin Johnson (K) def. Aidan Schlaak, fall 4:18
152: Trent Foss (K) def. Ryan Schaak, 4-1
160: Dillon Bartel (K) def. Harbor Cromwell, fall 4:36
170: Gage Thompson (K) def. Wyatt Larson, fall 3:03
182: Owen Craig (K) won forfeit
195: Jaedin Johnson (K) def. Cole Hutchens, fall 1:14
220: Will Van Epps (K) def. Jace Ihrke, fall 2:12
285: Makota Misgen (N) def. Charles Koncur, fall 6:07