The stage is set for a state tournament-like feel Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.
The No. 3 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (26-4) earned their way to Rochester with a 56-15 win Thursday in Kenyon over the No. 6 seed Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland Bulldogs (13-8) in the Class 1A, Section 1 wrestling quarterfinals.
The semifinals spread out over two mats at noon Saturday, with the finals to follow at 2 p.m., feature a quintet of teams worthy of making it to the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Only one can advance.
No. 1 seed Caledonia/Houston (30-6) is ranked No. 2 in the class by TheGuillotine.com. C/H advanced with a 64-12 home win over No. 9 seed Triton (2-18), which was coming off a 42-30 upset over No. 8 St. Charles (12-13) earlier in the night.
C/H will meet the stingiest No. 4 seed in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, former No. 1 ranked team in the state and current No. 4, Dover-Eyota (19-4).
D-E rolled to a 49-19 home win over a tough No. 5 seed in its own right, Goodhue (20-8).
K-W’s opponent will be No. 2 seed/state No. 3 Chatfield (15-2). The Gophers rolled at home over the No. 7 seed Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton Wolves (12-9), 51-24.
FC/L/M-C was coming off a 66-14 win over No. 10 Wabasha-Kellogg (1-8).
It will be K-W's and Chatfield's first meeting since the 2020-21 season.
The Knights led wire-to-wire Thursday, but not without breaking a little sweat in the early going.
Bryan Jacobson (28-5) got K-W on the board with six points in the first weight class, 106 pounds. The freshman kept his cool to rally back from a quick 5-0 deficit against eighth-grader Parker Armagost (17-22) to take a 6-5 lead before the period ended. Jacobson pinned Armagost with 15 seconds left in the second period.
The Bulldogs got as close as they'd be the rest of the night down three team points after seventh-grader Cael Smith got them on the board with a 10-6 decision win over K-W freshman Ryan LaCanne (24-7).
Sophomore Reed Sommer (29-7) also turned a deficit into six points for the team at 120. He got down 2-0 right away vs. 120-No. 9 Aiden Quintana (35-10) before taking a 3-2 lead that then led to a pin of Quintana with seven seconds left in the first period.
K-W's first of four top-10 ranked individuals took the mat at 126. No. 10 Sophomore Masyn Hanson (22-9) never trailed in an 8-5 decision win over sophomore Teague Alden (15-12).
Senior Tate Miller kept it going for the Knights at 132 by getting out to a 6-2 second period lead before pinning sophomore Timmy Hogfeldt (13-16).
In one of the marquee matchups of the night, GLMOS' No. 1 Cohen Wiste (41-0) kept his perfect record intact against junior Gavin Johnson (27-6) at 138. Johnson made Wiste work for six minutes and only three team points with Wiste grinding out a 5-0 decision win that was just a 2-0 lead through two periods.
A double dose of Wiste was lethal for K-W as Jr. Braxten Wiste (31-14) pinned junior Trent Foss (24-12) at 145.
No. 9 Dillon Bartel (31-5) kept his strong season going by leading 2-1 over sophomore Dalton Pischke (15-25) before pinning him at the 1:09 mark.
His ensuing teammates were even quicker to claim six points.
Junior Kiefer Olson (24-10) was up 2-0 when he pinned freshman Drake Payne (22-24) a minute into their matchup at 160.
At 170, No. 7 senior Jaedin Johnson (33-4) breezed to his team high 33rd win of the season by pinning sophomore Zac Gehling (8-23) in 33 seconds after leading 2-0.
This gave K-W an insurmountable 39-12 advantage with four weight classes remaining.
At 182, sophomore Owen Craig (16-17) racked up the most points of anyone in an 18-3 technical fall win at 4:51 over freshman Wyatt Krull (5-13).
K-W junior Aidan Lindell (10-17) turned a scoreless match with sophomore Rowan Sween (15-24) into six points for the Knights at 195 with a pin at 2:57.
No. 9 Will Van Epps earned one last pin for K-W at 220, getting the job done at 3:28 against senior John Swanek after leading 9-0.
The Bulldogs ended their team season on a high note with junior Colten Gardner (28-17) defeating sophomore Charlie Koncur (19-14) at 285.
K-W concludes its home schedule with a 5-0 record with each win coming by 13 or more points.