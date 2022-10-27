There isn’t a player on the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball roster that can remember the last time the Knights lost a playoff opener.
In fact, very few were even alive when it happened.
With No. 3 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo (22-8) picking up a 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-11) win Tuesday in Kenyon over No. 14 seed LeRoy-Ostrander (11-18), the program extended its streak of first-round section playoff victories to 16, dating to 2005.
“I feel like we were strong on offense,” senior outside hitter/right side hitter Josi Quam said.
It didn’t stop there, per senior libero/defensive specialist Tessa Erlandson.
“We kept digging balls, too. Our defense was pretty good,” Erlandson said. “Serves were really good.”
Really good is an understatement for the team’s night at the service line. K-W’s serve percentage was 98.59 at 70 of 71. Quam put all 27 in play with 10 aces.
She put on a show in the first set.
After LeRoy-Ostrander scored three in a row to cut K-W’s lead to 5-4, Quam helped the team to 17 straight points with five aces in the process. She finished with 10 aces, more than the rest of the rest of the team combined (7).
“Just being confident and serving hard,” Quam said of her strategy. “Seeing the court and seeing where their faults are and finding a spot.”
It was just the type of start the team desired. The Knights wanted to avoid a sluggish start that can come from a nine-day layoff from matches. However, K-W did scrimmage Monday in Medford against Class 2A foes New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (19-6) and Medford (12-16) and 4A Owatonna (10-13).
K-W coach Tracy Erlandson liked what she saw against these foes. She credited Owatonna as being the fastest team her team’s seen this season.
Getting those reps the same day LeRoy-Ostrander won its play-in match against No. 19 Lyle-Pacelli proved helpful.
Quam’s prowess at the service line was the catalyst.
“That run of serves really helped us,” Tessa Erlandson, who was one kill away from a double-double with 14 digs. “It got us energy. We were smiling like crazy; it was a lot of fun.”
Section 1 is arguably the toughest from top to bottom out of eight in Class 1A. The depth was on display as LR-O, a team with just one senior, showed some mettle by lasting deep into the second set.
K-W opened on a 5-0 run before LR-O rattled off seven of the next nine points to tie it. The Knights responded with five straight points again, only for the Cardinals to pull back within one point on three occasions. The last time was at 18-17 before Erlandson and company took over to close the set strong.
LR-O claimed its only lead of the night at 2-1 in the third set. It was short lived. K-W forced the opposition to call a timeout trailing 16-7. The Knights had it in the bag from there, and were able to extend playing time to several reserves.
“It was great. We had talked about we had to just play. We had to play to our level and play our game,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “So, when (Quam) got on that run, that was good. It was a good start for us. I wish we could’ve taken that into the second set, but I sometimes feel after we have a really good first set, the second set maybe isn’t our best. That’s kind of how it’s been this season.”
The Knights advance to the Class 1A, Section 1 quarterfinals at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester against No. 6 seed Hayfield (20-9).
The Vikings won their playoff opener 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) Thursday against No. 11 Lanesboro. Senior Reese Bauman led with 14 kills and nine digs. She’ll be a player to watch on Monday, particularly in the absence of one of the team’s top hitters, senior Haeven Skjervem, who’s been out injured since early October.
K-W swept Gopher Conference rival Hayfield 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-17) Sept. 20 in Hayfield. Skjervem had 13 kills and 21 digs against K-W. The Knights were paced by 15 kills and 14 digs from Tessa Erlandson and 20 digs by junior libero Rachel Ryan.
Hayfield is 8-4 against Class 1A foes this season. It’s ranked No. 28 in Class A in the QRF rankings. K-W is No. 8.