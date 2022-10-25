e Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team sought a parachute.
Not to brace its fall from an airplane soaring above the sky, but to cushion the impact of a long, grinding season.
A day after the Knights ended the regular season with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9) win at Triton to clinch second place alone in the Gopher Conference on Oct. 18, they broke out a parachute during their penultimate practice before the long MEA weekend break.
This parachute was of the multi-colored variety. The one that’s delighted gym classes for decades. Participants hold the end of the parachute along the gym floor, or duck underneath its vast expanse.
It was just the break from drills and skill work the team needed.
“I’m the elementary phy-ed teacher, too,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “Every year, they’re always like ‘Can you bring back the parachute? You’ve got to bring back the parachute.’ I have it there at least once a year for the past couple years. It’s fun.
“We had nine matches (in six days), so it was time for them to have a little fun.”
K-W had a lot of fun in the regular season, too.
The Knights finished with a 21-8 record, including 10-1 in conference play with the lone loss to unbeaten champion Bethlehem Academy.
K-W went 6-1 on home court with its only loss to a Class 3A top-10 team, Stewartville. The Knights are ranked No. 8 out of 157 teams in its Class in the QRF rankings and have been at No. 6 for almost the entire season in the state coaches poll.
The Knights have played a rigorous schedule with 18 of 29 games coming against Class 2A or higher foes. Five of the 11 inter-class matches came at the Class A Showcase, in which K-W acquitted itself well with three wins and two sweeps.
K-W has played a lot of volleyball against high-quality competition in a short period of time. The nine days between the regular season finale and the Section 1 playoff opener come at the perfect moment.
Erlandson preached to her team to practice self-care in the buildup to Thursday’s 7 p.m. home match in the round of 16 against No. 14 seed LeRoy-Ostrander. K-W drew the No. 3 seed.
“That was our big speech (Friday) after we left practice,” Erlandson said. “You need to keep ourselves healthy, you need to feed your body correctly, make sure you’re keeping it hydrated and it needs to rest.”
K-W’s season-high win streak was seven at the end of September and early October. The Knights lost consecutive games just twice, and never more than two in a row. The two conjoining defeats came at the Class A Showcase and at the Eastview tournament against a pair of Class 4A opponents.
The Knights are used to punching above their weight. No more big schools are on the docket, but those in Section 1 all still pack a punch.
It’s considered to be one of, if not the, toughest section out of eight.
In the coaches poll, top seed Bethlehem Academy (17-10) is ranked No. 4 followed by Mable-Canton (30-2) at No. 5, K-W at No. 6 and Spring Grove (26-4) at No. 9
The top 11 out of 19 teams in the playoff bracket are above a .500 win percentage and have 13 or more wins.
The tournament opened Oct. 24 with the bottom six seeds competing in the play-in round.
LeRoy-Ostrander (11-17) won 3-0 vs. No. 19 Lyle-Pacelli (1-24) by scores of 25-5, 25-11, 25-7. No. 15 Glenville-Emmons (7-13) beat No. 18 Schaeffer Academy (2-16), 3-1 No. 17 Southland (5-9) beat No. 16 Kingsland (11-15) 3-1.
The round of 16 is Oct. 27 at high seeds. On the top half of its side of the bracket, Mabel-Canton hosts Glenville-Emmons and No. 7 Alden-Conger (20-9) hosts No. 10 Grand Meadow (17-11). On the bottom, No. 6 Hayfield (19-9) is vs. No. 11 Lanesboro (15-11) and K-W is vs. LeRoy-Ostrander.
On the other side of the bracket, Bethlehem Academy hosts Southland and No. 8 Rushford-Peterson (20-7) hosts No. 9 Randolph (13-11). On the bottom, No. 4 Spring Grove hosts No. 13 Houston (6-15) and No. 5 Fillmore Central (18-10) hosts No. 12 Wabasha-Kellogg (6-20).
The quarterfinals are Oct. 31 at Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium with the top match of each half of the bracket playing at separate courts at 6 p.m. and the bottom matches at 7:30 p.m. The K-W and LeRoy-Ostrander winner plays at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals are Nov. 3 at RMCA with matches at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. K-W would play at 7:30 if it advances.
The section championship is 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at RMCA.
K-W has not met LeRoy-Ostrander this season. The two teams’ last meeting was a 3-0 K-W win in its opening game of the Section 1A playoffs on Oct. 24, 2019.
The Knights are 2-1 against section foes in 2022 with the wins coming 3-1 at home against Randolph and 3-0 at Hayfield.
The final Class A coaches poll was released Oct. 23. It reads as follows, accompanied by ranking points and previous rank in parentheses. Minneota received 12 first-place votes and Mayer Lutheran received two.
Minneota 208 (1), 2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 194 (2), 3. Mayer Lutheran 186 (3), 4. Bethlehem Academy 165 (4), 5. Mabel-Canton 153 (5), 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo 134 (6), 7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 120 (7), 8. MACCRAY 100 (9), 9. Spring Grove 85 (8), 10. BOLD 72 (10) … 11. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 19, 12. Ely 12, T13. Henning, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1.
Final Gopher Conference standings are 1. Bethlehem Academy 11-0, 2. Kenyon-Wanamingo 10-1, 3. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9-2, 4. Hayfield 8-3, 5. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, T6. Randolph 5-6, Blooming Prairie 5-6, Medford 5-6, 9. Triton 4-7, 10. Maple River 2-9, 11. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1-10, 12. United South Central 0-12.