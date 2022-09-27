With just two days to recover from a stretch of six matches and 14 sets over three days, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team still looked spry.
The Knights (9-3, 6-1 Gopher Conference) swept the United South Central Rebels (4-10, 0-5 Gopher) by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 in their homecoming match Tuesday night in Kenyon.
It was a continuation of stellar play over the last week that featured a perfect week in conference play preceding a 3-2 record at the Class A Showcase.
"We had a good weekend. I think they realized they can play with high-ranked teams," K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. "Today is playing our game, our tempo. Start to finish, how we play."
USC called timeout down 5-0 in the first set and trailed 8-0 before a K-W service error got the Rebels on the board.
The visitors settled in to rally to an 11-8 deficit, only for the Knights to dominate the rest of the set.
K-W led nearly wire to wire in the next two sets to cruise to a 6-0 home record and a seven-match win streak at The Castle.
The Knights have played with a strong sense of togetherness throughout 2022.
"I think we’re definitely more of a team this year. I feel like I can ask any of them for help not just on the court, but off the court, for advice, senior Grace Nystuen said. "We work together and play for each other."
It's what helps a sluggish middle portion of the first set against USC, for example, to roll off their backs. Even a lost set isn't pushing K-W toward the panic button.
"We’re really good at picking it back up if we hit a little bit of a lull," senior Sidney Majerus said. "We’re always there for each other. Even if something’s starting to go wrong, we’re always cheering and we’re all communicating."
That type of unity was what allowed K-W to take seventh place out of 16 of the best teams in the Class A Showcase. It was the Knights' first of three regular season tournaments.
"I don’t think they knew what to expect, and I think that was okay," Erlandson said of the two-day showcase, which also had a Class AA tournament. "We talked about how good the competition was going to be, but they came in with confidence. They weren’t scared, they weren’t intimidated. They just came and played."
The Knights won two pool play matches via sweeps and their only losses were to teams ranked higher in the state coaches poll.
In the Sept. 25 poll, K-W remained at No. 6.
Next up is the battle for second place in the conference at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (9-8, 5-0). The Buccaneers have not yet faced leader No. 4 Bethlehem Academy.
WEM's record is a bit deceiving as four losses came at the Class AA Showcase. The Bucs did win their final match against Perham to salvage 15th place.
WEM has lost just one match to a Class A team all season and is coming off a 3-0 sweep at Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
K-W and WEM have similar enrollment sizes and have each vacillated in recent years between Class A and AA. Per the Minnesota State High School League, WEM's enrollment was 217 for 2021-22 and 2022-23 classification purposes compared to 209 for K-W.
Top 64 enrollment teams are designated to Class AAAA, next 64 to AAA, next 128 to AA and all remaining teams in A.
WEM finished 18-13 last season and advanced to the Section 2AA finals. K-W won last year's meeting 3-1 in Kenyon.