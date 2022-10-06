Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball stepped away from the grind of the Gopher Conference to face a familiar foe from its days in the Hiawatha Valley League.
The Knights (14-4-1) swept their 10th opponent of the season with a 25-7, 25-20, 25-14 win Thursday vs. Goodhue (11-8).
K-W’s won two in a row and nine of the last 10 thanks also to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 win Tuesday at Medford (6-9, 3-5 Gopher). The Knights remain in second place in the conference at 8-1.
Medford hung around early in the first set. K-W was determined to not let Goodhue do the same.
“it was a good win,” said K-W senior outside hitter/libero Tessa Erlandson, who led the team with a double-double of 14 kills and 10 set assists. “I feel like we were on, we were having a good night. Energy was up. It was a fun game to play all together.”
The Wildcats won the first point of the night, but it was all Knights the rest of the set. A 7-2 lead turned into 15-4 before Goodhue called a timeout. It didn’t stop the bleeding, as K-W played nearly error-free until finishing off one of its more lopsided set wins of the season.
The Wildcats are a Class AA team and are no slouch, with about half of their losses coming to ranked foes.
Goodhue fought back to stay within shouting distance in the second set, hanging as close as a 14-13 deficit before K-W hit the gas.
The Knights won the first four points of the second set and never looked back.
All while continuing their perfect record on home floor in 2022, K-W got to experiment with some different lineups, in part due to a recently injured player being limited to fewer reps.
“To be honest, we mixed things up a little bit. (Senior middle hitter) Grace Nystuen went down with an ankle injury in practice. She came back and played Tuesday in Medford and she did okay. We did some different mixings putting (senior right side hitter Vanessa Schmidt) in the middle and have (freshman right side hitter) Addy Lindell, who plays JV, running on that right side. She’s left handed. She’s going to be a dominant force for us as she continue gets older. So we just try to mix things up a little bit here just to see. You just never know what’s going to happen, so if you can try things at certain points, it helps.”
The Knights are a diligent group who push themselves to be prepared for any scenario.
“”They’re Intense,” Schmidt said of practices, “We play as hard as we do in a game as we do at practice. It’s just constant hard work over and over again, drills.”
Tessa Erlandson wanted to spotlight Lindell, senior right side hitter/defensive specialist Sidney Majerus and junior setter Ivette Mendoza, just to name a few. Many members of K-W’s bench would be key contributors for other schools. They make for an impressive scout team in practice.
“They’re non-starters who played amazing,” she said.
K-W’s next on the road against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (17-4, 5-3 Gopher) 7:15 p.m. Monday. The two teams met Oct. 1 at the Tri-City United tournament with the Knights winning 2-1 (25-14, 23-25, 15-10) in the semifinals.
On Tuesday, K-W, ranked No. 6 in Class A in the Oct. 2 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll, returns home to face another former HVL rival Class 3A No. 5 Stewartville (10-6) on senior night at 7:15 p.m.
Then, it’s on to the final of three in-season tournaments Oct. 14-15 at Eastview High School with the schedule to be determined.
“We just have to show up to play,” Tracy Erlandson said. “We have our moments where we show such great things, then we kind of get a little distracted or lose focus. We’ve just got to get ourselves to go.”