...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce and
Pepin Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The heat during the day combined with
warm temperatures overnight remaining in the mid 70s will
provide little recovery time from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
