Mabel-Canton likely felt it owed Kenyon-Wanamingo one.
The two teams met in the 2021 Class 1A, Section 1 semifinals. Mabel-Canton outscored K-W 101-90 over five points, but a plucky effort by the Knights led to a 3-2 victory and kept the season alive.
Again in 2022, K-W was on pace to be outscored and still come away with the win. The Knights had a crack at match point, but it was the Cougars’ chance to come away with a nailbiter of a match.
No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton (33-2) is on to the section championship after downing No. 3 seed K-W (23-9) 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 17-15 Thursday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
M-C finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A poll. K-W finished at No. 6.
They’re neighbors in the latest mathematics-based QRF rankings, too, with M-C at No. 5 and K-W No. 10.
The two were mirror images on the court by splitting the opening set’s first 20 points. A subsequent 8-0 Cougar run proved to be the difference as two K-W timeouts failed to stop the bleeding.
The Knights led for almost the entire second set. They were up as close as 17-15 late before closing on an 8-4 run.
K-W trailed 8-3 in the third set before slowly crawling back. The Knights took their first set lead at 18-17. The teams traded points until K-W senior Tessa Erlandson, likely to earn All-State honors, recorded kills on the team’s final three points.
It was all M-C in the fourth set as two K-W timeouts were unable to slow down the champions out of the Southeast Conference.
The fifth set is what high stakes, postseason volleyball is all about. Nine ties and three lead changes were par of a see-saw closing set where neither team found more than two points of breathing room.
The Knights were up 14-13 with the chance to close it out. The Cougars scored the next two to come to match point of their own. K-W’s Grace Nystuen walled up for a timely block to tie it at 15.
M-C narrowly snuck in a spike down the right sideline and beat the K-W block to win the next points and survive a thriller of a match in a noisy arena.
M-C advances to the section championship 10 a.m. Saturday against top seed and defending section champion Bethlehem Academy.