Rachel Ryan

Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Rachel Ryan soars to serve during a section semifinal match Thursday in Rochester vs. Mabel-Canton. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

Mabel-Canton likely felt it owed Kenyon-Wanamingo one.

Tessa Erlandson

Kenyon-Wanamingo senior No. 3 Tessa Erlandson recorded over 300 kills this season to lead the team. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

Tags

Load comments