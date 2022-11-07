Mabel-Canton likely felt it owed Kenyon-Wanamingo one.
The two teams met in the 2021 Class 1A, Section 1 semifinals. Mabel-Canton outscored K-W 101-90 over five sets, but a plucky effort by the Knights led to a 3-2 victory and kept the season alive.
Again, in 2022, K-W was on pace to be outscored and still come away with the win. The Knights had a crack at match point, but it was the Cougars’ chance to come away with a nailbiter of a match.
No. 2 seed Mabel-Canton (34-2) advanced to the section championship after downing No. 3 seed K-W (23-9) 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 17-15 Thursday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Cougars then advanced to the state tournament Saturday, defeating K-W's conference rival and top seed Bethlehem Academy, 3-1, Saturday.
BA finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A poll. M-C was No. 5 and K-W No. 6. These three teams were neck and neck
They’re neighbors in the Nov. 5 mathematics-based state QRF rankings, too, with M-C at No. 5, BA No. 6 and K-W No. 10.
K-W and M-C were mirror images on the court by splitting the opening set’s first 20 points. A subsequent 8-0 Cougar run proved to be the difference as two K-W timeouts failed to stop the bleeding.
The Knights led for almost the entire second set. They were up as close as 17-15 late before closing on an 8-4 run.
K-W trailed 8-3 in the third set before slowly crawling back. The Knights took their first set lead at 18-17. The teams traded points until K-W senior Tessa Erlandson, likely to earn All-State honors, recorded kills on the team’s final three points.
It was all M-C in the fourth set as two K-W timeouts were unable to slow down the champions out of the Southeast Conference.
The fifth set is what high stakes, postseason volleyball is all about. Nine ties and three lead changes were par of a see-saw closing set where neither team found more than two points of breathing room.
The Knights were up 14-13 with the chance to close it out. The Cougars scored the next two to come to match point of their own. K-W’s Grace Nystuen walled up for a timely block to tie it at 15.
M-C narrowly snuck in a spike down the right sideline and beat the K-W block to win the next points and survive a thriller of a match in a noisy arena.
Swarming defense smothers Hayfield
In the section quarterfinal Oct. 31 at Mayo Civic Center, K-W played like the ball would disintegrate if it fell on its side of the court.
The Knights’ defense was all over the place keeping points alive and making life difficult for the opposition. That guided K-W to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of No. 6 Hayfield (20-10).
“I used the word ‘phenomenal’ and I don’t use the word ‘phenomenal’ very often,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said of what she told her team after the match. “We didn’t let very many balls drop. I felt like our back row played awesome. Our front row covered very well. Our big thing last week was coverage in practice. Hitting off the block, covering and knowing where people are at. Seriously, I’m just so happy for them.”
It was as close to a complete effort as the Knights have put forth this season.
The Vikings were without one of their top players, senior Haeven Skjervem, due to injury. She had 13 kills and 21 digs in the two conference rivals’ regular season meeting, also won 3-0 by K-W.
Hayfield lacked the firepower it needed to pull off the upset.
The opening set was as close as an 8-6 K-W lead before a 9-1 run provided separation.
The Knights’ toughest set for much of the season has been in the second. After strong starts, the team can hit a lull, but it often recovers. After winning the first four points, K-W was locked in a battle. The Knights never trailed in this set but were tied at 17. An 8-2 run quelled the Hayfield rally.
That sapped any hope for the Vikings, who got down big right away in the third.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice. We played Hayfield this season. They’re a good team,” Erlandson said. “We talked about what our strategy was to beat them and I feel like we did exactly what we’re supposed to. They’re a good team and they can adjust, but we did what we had to do. We covered our spots, we made our serves. We blocked when we needed to. I’m just very proud of them. They did everything we’ve been practicing from day one and put it all together.”
K-W continues first round playoff excellence
There isn’t a player on the K-W volleyball roster that can remember the last time the Knights lost a playoff opener.
In fact, very few were even alive when it happened.
K-W picked up a 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-11) win Oct. 25 in Kenyon over No. 14 seed LeRoy-Ostrander (11-18) to extend its streak of first-round section playoff victories to 16, dating to 2005.
“I feel like we were strong on offense,” senior outside hitter/right side hitter Josi Quam said.
It didn’t stop there, per senior libero/defensive specialist Tessa Erlandson.
“We kept digging balls, too. Our defense was pretty good,” Erlandson said. “Serves were really good.”
Really good is an understatement for the team’s night at the service line. K-W’s serve percentage was 98.59 at 70 of 71. Quam put all 27 in play with 10 aces.
She put on a show in the first set.
After LeRoy-Ostrander scored three in a row to cut K-W’s lead to 5-4, Quam helped the team to 17 straight points with five aces in the process. She finished with 10 aces, more than the rest of the rest of the team combined (7).
“Just being confident and serving hard,” Quam said of her strategy. “Seeing the court and seeing where their faults are and finding a spot.”
It was just the type of start the team desired. The Knights wanted to avoid a sluggish start that could have came from a nine-day layoff from matches. However, K-W did scrimmage three days prior in Medford against Class 2A foes New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (19-6) and Medford (12-16) and 4A Owatonna (10-13).
Tracy Erlandson liked what she saw against these teams. She credited Owatonna as being the fastest squad her team’s seen this season.
Getting those reps the same day LeRoy-Ostrander won its play-in match against No. 19 Lyle-Pacelli proved helpful.
Quam’s prowess at the service line was the catalyst.
“That run of serves really helped us,” Tessa Erlandson, who was one kill away from a double-double with 14 digs. “It got us energy. We were smiling like crazy; it was a lot of fun.”
Section 1 is arguably the toughest from top to bottom out of eight in Class 1A. The depth was on display as LR-O, a team with just one senior, showed some mettle by lasting deep into the second set.
K-W opened on a 5-0 run before LR-O rattled off seven of the next nine points to tie it. The Knights responded with five straight points again, only for the Cardinals to pull back within one point on three occasions. The last time was at 18-17 before Erlandson and company took over to close the set strong.
LR-O claimed its only lead of the night at 2-1 in the third set. It was short lived. K-W forced the opposition to call a timeout trailing 16-7. The Knights had it in the bag from there, and were able to extend playing time to several reserves.
“It was great. We had talked about we had to just play. We had to play to our level and play our game,” K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. “So, when (Quam) got on that run, that was good. It was a good start for us. I wish we could’ve taken that into the second set, but I sometimes feel after we have a really good first set, the second set maybe isn’t our best. That’s kind of how it’s been this season.”