Kenyon-Wanamingo acquitted itself well against a variety of competition at the Eastview tournament Oct. 14-15 in Apple Valley.
The Knights finished with a 3-2 record and took seventh place out of 14 teams hailing from each of the four Minnesota State High School League volleyball classifications.
Class 1A K-W won its first two pool play matches Friday 25-16, 25-12 against 2A Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-16) and 25-16, 25-15 against 2A Le Sueur-Henderson (6-21).
With a chance to advance to the tournament’s Gold bracket on the line, K-W lost 25-23, 16-25, 15-8 to 4A Eastview (13-12) Saturday. That was the Knights’ first matchup of the season against a 4A squad with the next one following later that morning.
K-W dropped its Silver bracket semifinal 25-17, 25-21 to 4A Shakopee (10-16). The Knights ended on a high note with a 25-17, 25-22 Silver bracket third-place win over 2A Esko (17-8).
Minneota, the top-ranked team in the Oct. 16 Class A Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, was the tournament champion. It beat 3A-No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville in the championship.
The remaining tournament order of finish was Eastview, Rosemount, 2A-No. 11 Concordia Academy, Shakopee, K-W, Esko, Fillmore Central, Norwood Young America, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Le Sueur-Henderson and Orono.
The Knights haven’t budged from the No. 6 spot in the Class A poll for several weeks.
The poll is as follows, with ranking points accompanying each team and previous ranking in parentheses. Minneota received seven first-place votes, Russell-Tyler Ruthton received four and Mayer Lutheran received two.
Minneota 188 (3), 2. Russell-Tyler Ruthton 184 (1), 3. Mayer Lutheran 174 (2), 4. Bethlehem Academy 155 (4), 5. Mabel-Canton 140 (5), 6. K-W 120 (6), 7. BGMR 114 (7), 8. Spring Grove 95 (8), 9. MACCRAY 75 (9), 10. BOLD 68 (10). Also receiving votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18, Ely 12, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 12, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 1.
The QRF ranking is a mathematical formula that ranks all MSHSL teams and aids in section tournament seeding.
Through Oct. 16 In Class A, K-W checks in No. 7 with a score of 123.8.
The top 10 features Minneota at 159.8 followed by Mayer Lutheran (153.8), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (146.4), BGMR (141.6), Mabel-Canton (129.6), Bethlehem Academy (128.4), K-W, Lake of the Woods (120.7), Ely (120.2) and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (119.9).
Its penultimate regular season match was a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 loss at 2A-No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
On Oct. 10, K-W took on 3A-No. 6 Stewartville (13-9) on senior night for the Knights. The Tigers, former conference foes from the Knights’ days in the Hiawatha Valley League, dealt K-W its only loss at home this season, 25-16, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Seniors honored were Grace Nystuen, Tessa Erlandson, Vanessa Schmidt, Sidney Majerus, Emma Paulson, Josie Quam and Ashley Rechtzigel.
PLAYOFFS COMING
The Knights end the regular season with a 20-8 record, or 19-8-1 counting a two-set tie Oct. 1 vs. Tri-CIty United, deemed a win via tournament tiebreaker rules, as a tie.
They’re next in action for the Section 1A playoffs, which begin Oct. 24.
K-W projects as the No. 3 or 4 seed out of 20 teams and will host its opening round match Oct. 24 or 27 against an opponent to be determined.
Class 1A No. 6 QRF Bethlehem Academy projects as the top seed with a 15-7 overall record against a stacked schedule and 3-0-0 in section with key wins over Mabel-Canton and K-W.
No. 5 QRF Mabel-Canton projects as the second seed at 29-2 overall and 14-1 in section.
No. 16 Spring Grove is 26-4 and 16-2 in section and could be in the mix for the third seed with K-W. Its section losses were to Mabel-Canton and Bethlehem Academy. Spring Grove did not play K-W.
All records and results are through Oct. 17.
CONFERENCE PLAY IN THE BOOKS
Pending Tuesday’s regular season and Gopher Conference finale Tuesday at Triton (8-13, 4-6 Gopher), which completed after the Kenyon Leader went to print publication, K-W is expected to finish in second place out of 11 teams in the conference.
For the second straight year, Bethlehem Academy expects to finish 11-0 to claim the crown with K-W next at 10-1.
The margins were thin this season with K-W up 2-0 at Bethlehem Academy early in the season, only to fall 3-2.
A share of the conference title was still possible as late as last week when Waterville-Elysian-Morristown was up 2-0 at home on Bethlehem Academy. A win would have tied those two and K-W at the top with one loss, but the pesky Cardinals mounted another comeback.
Bethlehem Academy hosted Hayfield (19-8, 8-2 Gopher) on Tuesday.