The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School trap shooting team is in second place out of eight teams in Class 2A, Conference 4 in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League through three weeks of competition.
Conferences are determined not be geographical proximity or historical rivalries, but based off of number of participants on the team.
This leads to the Knights stacking up against teams up in the Iron Range like Mesabi East or a big Twin Cities metro school like Eastview.
The standings through week 3 place Minnewaska Area atop the conference with 5,637 total points.
K-W is right on the Lakers' heels at 5,613.5 points. The Knights earned 1,894 in Week 1, 1,895 in Week 2 and 1,824 in Week 3.
The rest of the standings continue with Cambridge Christian School (4,818), Mesabi East (3,680.5), Mora (3,419), Deer River (3,205.5), Maple River (2,600) and Eastview (2,346).
In Class 2A, K-W is sixth out of 53 teams. Ortonville is first at 7,416.
The season began in late March and early April with practice weeks and a reserve week. A reserve week's scores count for individuals only if they miss a future week of competition.
The first week of competition begins April 16 and continues for five weeks through May 14.
K-W's home range is Wanamingo Sportsmen's Club, where the team shoots weekly on Wednesdays.
All shooters from around the state are eligible to participate in the MSHSCTL state tournament June 12-20 at Alexandria Gun Club. No qualification is necessary. One class shoots per day with 2A scheduled for June 13.
The Minnesota High School League also hosts a state tournament June 23 at Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The MSHSL invites the top 40 teams from the MSHSCTL league, as well as individual qualifiers.
The following is from the Minnesota State High School League with information on how clay target competitions operate. Not mentioned is that in weekly regular season competition, shooters shoot two rounds of 25 for a score out of 50.
At each trapshooting station, five shooters line up in a semicircle, ensuring safety and physically-distanced protocols.
From a launching station 16 yards away, the targets are released.
At the command of “pull” a clay target highlighted in fluorescent orange sails in the air speeds over 40 mph at randomly-selected trajectories.
A state tournament format consists of participants shooting at 100 targets in each of the team and individual competitions.
Scoring is tallied by how many targets are broken or chipped. If only dust comes off the target, it is considered a miss.