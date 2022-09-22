Vanessa Schmidt/Grace Nystuen

No. 5 Vanessa Schmidt and No. 2 Grace Nystuen skied for a block attempt in a Sept. 6 match vs. Randolph. The duo are part of a Kenyon-Wanamingo team in third place in the Gopher Conference through four weeks. (Kenyon Leader file photo)

 By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor

With just three seniors and two juniors on the roster, a young Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton squad could be a threat in the Gopher Conference down the road.

Tags

Load comments