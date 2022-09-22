With just three seniors and two juniors on the roster, a young Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton squad could be a threat in the Gopher Conference down the road.
Flashes of talent shined through for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-4 Gopher Conference), but the host Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (5-1, 5-1 Gopher) used their experience and plenty of skill of their own to win in a sweep by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-21.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we got the job done,” junior outside hitter/rightside hitter Josie Flom said. “That’s all that matters.”
The Knights completed a 2-0 week in conference play by beginning the first set on a 12-0 run. Sophomore setter Carmen Nerison rattled off six of her team best seven aces in that stretch.
J-W-P didn’t fold.
The Bulldogs, in their second year in the Gopher coming from the Valley Conference, hung tight for much of the second set. They led by as much as three as late as 16-13.
“They did a really nice job of playing defense,” Erlandson said of J-W-P. “They got a couple blocks on us. Whenever you get a block, that’s a big energizer for your team.”
A fourth set didn’t seem out of the question the way J-W-P battled in the third. It couldn’t match K-W’s firepower, but it found a way to extend points and capitalize on opposition errors.
The Bulldogs led 18-15 in a back and forth third set before the Knights separated.
“Stuff that we need to work on is sometimes when we get low we need to get more energy faster,” senior setter Emma Paulson said. “We get in that lull and we can’t get out of it.”
Helping them get out of it was a home court advantage that helped move the Knights to 4-0 in Kenyon. The pep band made its first appearance of the season to add to the roars of the student section.
“It’s fun playing when we have a bunch of people like this,” Paulson said. “Everyone’s dressed up and they’re all doing cheers.”
The Knights finished 75-for-80 (93.7%) serving with 13 aces.
A sweep’s a sweep, but the Knights left with a better taste in their mouths after Tuesday’s.
K-W picked up its first road win in two tries this season with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 win against Hayfield (7-3, 3-2). The Vikings were previously 5-0 at home and bounced back to sweep Medford (5-5-2, 2-3) on Thursday.
Hayfield’s two other losses were in three sets to Fillmore Central (11-2), a team that will join K-W at the upcoming Class A Showcase, and in four sets at conference unbeaten Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-4, 5-0).
“That was actually pretty fun, I was super proud of the girls,” Erlandson said. “Set two, we were down 22-18. They had a lot of confidence in each other and played with a lot of togetherness.”
Next up for the Knights is the Class A Showcase Sept. 23-24 at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville. They’re one of 16 teams selected prior to the season to compete in two pool play matches Friday and a third Saturday.
All tournament matches are best-of-three. The top finisher from each pool advances to the Gold bracket, second-place finishers to Silver, third-place to Bronze and fourth to Flight 1.
Pool placements were not determined until the week of the tournament.
K-W, ranked No. 6 in the Sept. 18 Class A state coaches poll, is in Pool 3 along with No. 3 Russell-Tyler Ruthton (8-3), No. 13 Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda (11-5) and Cleveland (9-3).
R-T-R and HL-O/F both beat Class 4A Maple Grove in tournament play this season and picked up another Class 4A win against Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson, respectively. Cleveland enters on a three-match win streak, all coming in sweeps.
Pool 1 includes No. 1 Mayer Lutheran, No. 8 MACCRAY, Fillmore Central and Legacy Christian. Pool 2 includes No. 2 Minneota, No. 7 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, No. 10 Spring Grove and Floodwood. Pool 4 includes No. 4 Bethlehem Academy, No. 5 Mabel-Canton, No. 11 Henning and Canby.
The Class AA Showcase will also be held at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Sept. 23-24.