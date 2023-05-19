It wasn't the last time the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team will play at home in 2023, but the Knights' sent out their veteran leaders in style with a win on senior night.
K-W (7-8, 5-5 Gopher) produced its second highest run total of the season in a 10-6 win May 18 vs. Triton (0-12, 0-8 Gopher).
The Knights got after it early, plating a run in the first inning when Sidney Majerus singled and traveled around the bases all on wild pitches or passed balls.
K-W began to separate in the second inning with five more runs plated against Triton sophomore pitcher Alyssa Knudson.
Allina Mendoza opened the frame with a walk and later scored on a Vanessa Bartel single. Emma Paulson singled and Majerus doubled off the fence for a RBI.
Josie Flom sunuck a RBI single past the shortstop for the fifth run of the inning.
The pitcher Flom temporarily kept her shutout going through three innings when her catcher got a wild pitch back to Flom, who tagged the runner out at home for the third out.
Sophia Poquette led off the bottom of the third with a single and scored on a Bartel triple to the fence. Paulson added a RBI single to push K-W up 8-0 after three.
Triton was able to cash in on a pitch to the fence in the fourth to score its first run.
The Cobras pulled as close as two with five runs in the sixth. Rainey Dobbs doubled and scored when Liz Hukee reached on an error. Hukee scored on a two-run home run to left field by Cameron Vermilyea.
GiGi Lundi smashed a two-run double. Triton had runners on second and third base with two outs. Cleanup hitter Cayleigh Sowieja lined a ball to center field, but Ivette Mendoza made a nice catch to end the threat.
K-W got two runs back in the home half. Ivette Mendoza reached second base on an error and came around on a fielder's choice RBI off the bat of Schaefer, who reached second base on the play.
Triton brought the game-tying run to the on-deck circle with two runners on base in the seventh inning, but Flom was able to work out of the jam.
She struck out eight batters, allowed seven hits and walked four.
K-W was led at the plate by a 4-for-4 day for Majerus. She was a home run shy of the cycle.
Flom went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Bartel and Paulson went 2-for-4 with two and one RBI, respectively.
The Cobras were led by Katherine Ross, who went 2-for-4 with a double.
An 11-4 win April 15 at Lake City was K-W's season high run total.
K-W's seniors are Nevaeh Greseth, Sidney Majerus, Emma Paulson, Sophia Poquette and Lydia Schaefer.
The Knights' regular season concludes 4:30 p.m. May 19 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (7-7, 4-6 Gopher).
That will also not be K-W's final home game at Memorial Field.
Prior to the NRHEG game, the Knights received the No. 2 seed out of eight teams in the MSHSL Class 1A, Section 1, Subsection West playoffs. K-W will host the No. 7 seed, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, .
The G-E/A-C Wolverines are 4-13 overall heading into their season finale May 20 vs. Albert Lea. G-E/A-C finished 4-6 in the Southeast Conference and is in fifth place out of eight through May 18.
K-W shares four mutual opponents this season with its opening round foe, all Gopher Conference teams.
G-E/A-C lost 11-1 at United South Central, 15-1 vs. Bethlehem Academy, 16-2 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and 24-4 vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. K-W won 2-1 at USC, lost 10-2 vs. BA and 6-2 at BA, lost 3-2 at JWP and won 8-4 vs. WEM.
The Knights beat the Wolverines 16-1 last season in Wanamingo.
K-W's side of the bracket features No. 3 seed USC (12-4) hosting No. 6 JWP (6-8). The two winners meet 5 p.m. May 23 at the high seed.
The other side is headed by top seed BA (14-1) hosting No. 8 Lyle/Austin Pacelli (1-13) and No. 4 Hayfield (6-9) hosting No. 5 WEM (8-7).
First round losers are eliminated from the tournament. First round winners enter the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
The East subsection seeding is led by No. 1 seed Southland (15-1), which receives a first-round bye. No. 4 Goodhue (6-12) hosts No. 5 Rushford-Peterson (4-15) on that side of the bracket. The other side has No. 2 Houston (12-3) hosting No. 7 Fillmore Central/Lanesboro (1-18) and No. 3 Wabasha-Kellogg (7-13) hosting No. 6 Mabel-Canton (7-10).
Class 1A QRF rankings have BA at No. 10, USC 22, WEM 30, K-W 40, JWP 49, Hayfield 54, G-E/A-C 93, L/AP 113.
BA at No. 8 is the only Section 1 team in the May 17 Class 1A coaches poll.