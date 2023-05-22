A near-perfect game in the circle for Josie Flom and a near-perfect game for Kenyon-Wanamingo softball as a whole produced a commanding opening round playoff victory.
The No. 2 seed K-W Knights (8-9) rolled to a 13-0 win in five innings against No. 7 Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (6-15) May 22 in Wanamingo in round one of the Class 1A, Section 1, Subsection West playoffs. This was K-W’s first home playoff game in nearly a decade.
The decisive performance was just what the doctor, or, in this case, K-W head coach Carrie Anderson ordered in response to a loss on that same field three days prior in the regular season finale vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
“We had a not very great game full of errors on Friday. So, to come today, everyone was ready to go setting up the field, making sure they got their hits in at the cage. Talking and just building back up,” Anderson said. “It’s hard to lose 21-3, so to come out here today and for Josie to pitch so well and have backup when she needed it, was really good.”
Flom set down the side in order in the first inning and K-W plated three runs in the home half.
Senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth got things started with a single. After her battery mate Flom was hit by a pitch with one out, junior center fielder Ivette Mendoza smashed a two-run double.
Senior second baseman Lydia Schaefer knocked a RBI single to bring in Mendoza.
A-C/G-E had yet to put a runner on base by the time K-W plated five more runs in the second. Senior third baseman Emma Paulson opened with a walk, followed by a single by senior first baseman Sidney Majerus.
Flom helped her cause with a two-RBI single. Ivette Mendoza walked. Sophomore shortstop Allina Mendoza hit a RBI double.
A-C/G-E starting pitcher senior Rachel Heskett retired the next two Knights to end the inning. She took the loss in three innings, allowing 13 runs on 10 hits with four walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.
Flom struck out the side for the second inning in a row in the third.
The Knights tacked on five more runs in the home half, all starting with one out. Greseth and Majerus coaxed walks and Flom added a RBI single. Ivette Mendoza singled and later came to score when her sister Allina knocked a three-run inside-the-park home run to center field with two outs.
With two outs in the top of the fourth, A-C/G-E got on base for the first time when sophomore first baseman Taylor Hornberger snuck a single past the shortstop.
It didn’t matter to Flom, who struck out the next batter to keep the shutout intact.
A-C/G-E relief pitcher freshman Maizee Flattum set down the side in order in the fourth.
Flom did the same in the fifth, coaxing a dribbler down the line that she fielded and fired to first on a nice play to end the game.
“Hitting her spots and communication between her and Nevaeh is really good, too. They’re working through that to make sure they’re mixing up the pitches
Flom closed with 12 strikeouts and made two other plays in the field. Her pitch speed has continued to soar as the season goes on without losing control of offspeed pitches.
“We only let one person on base, so that was pretty good,” Greseth said. “I felt like we were really in sync tonight. I didn’t have any passed balls or anything, she kept it around the plate.”
Flom commended Alina Mendoza for showing off her speed on the home run, as well as making the only play needed in the field on a clean throw to first base.
“Sidney had a nice stretch at first,” Greseth said of Majerus’ play at first gloving Mendoza’s throw.
K-W won its first section playoff game since a 9-8 play-in win on a neutral site against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on May 22, 2019. It was the Knights’ first home playoff win, and first home playoff game, since beating Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2-0 on May 20, 2014.
That K-W team advanced to the state tournament.
Thirteen runs against A-C/G-E are a season high for the Knights.
A-C/G-E and all first round losers are eliminated from the playoffs. First round winners advance to the double-elimination stages.
K-W plays one more home game before the tournament moves to neutral sites.
The Knights host No. 3 seed United South Central (13-5) 5 p.m. May 23 in a game that completed after the May 24 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to press. The Rebels advanced with a 15-1 win May 22 at home vs. No. 6 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-10).
K-W beat USC 2-1 in Wanamingo in April.
Anderson was pleased with the fan support against A-C/G-E. K-W faithful who came to support got their money’s worth, even if the Knights sent everyone home early with a win that took less than an hour.
“I don’t think we’ve seen this many fans ever, so that was super exciting,” Anderson said. “I think that pumped them up and our bench was really loud. We need that, too.”
A K-W win vs. USC results in one final game for the week at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at Todd Park in Austin against the May 23 winner of No. 1 seed Bethlehem Academy (15-1) vs. No. 4 Hayfield (8-9.)
A K-W loss on May 22 results in a game vs. the loser of BA and Hayfield at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at Todd Park. The winner advances to another elimination game at Todd Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. That winner advances to play 5 p.m. May 30 at Todd Park South.
BA advanced to round two with a 14-0 win vs. No. 8 Lyle/Austin Pacelli and Hayfield beat No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (8-8) 11-1.
K-W finished the season tied for fifth place out of 12 teams in the Gopher Conference with NRHEG and WEM at 5-6.
Randolph repeated as conference champion at 11-0. Bethlehem Academy took second at 10-1, followed by Blooming Prairie and USC at 7-4.
After K-W, NRHEG and WEM, Hayfield was eighth at 4-7, followed by Medford and Maple River at 3-8 and Triton and JWP at 2-9.