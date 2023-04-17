The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team has ended up on both sides of the coin in one-run games.
The Knights picked up a 2-1 win April 11 at United South Central, only to fall 3-2 April 17 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
K-W was tied 2-2 with JWP in the bottom of the seventh inning when Brielle Dessner hit a ball to right field that couldn't be handled, allowing Alexis Dahlberg to score the walk-off run for JWP's first win of the season.
It was a scoreless game until the top of the sixth. Consecutive hits to the fence for the Knights gave them a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs buckled down to retire three straight batters to limit the threat.
JWP tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Dessner doubled and advanced to third base on a Jessa Westphal bunt. Vanessa TerBeest was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Autumn Thissen, whose sacrifice bunt tied the game.
The Bulldogs took the lead when Eliah Oliver's sharply hit ball to third allowed K-W to look over at Westphal running at third before throwing to make the out at first.
Westphal ran anyway, reaching home safely for the go-ahead run.
Well-placed bloop hits in front of the JWP defense helped K-W tie the game and put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh. Senior Sidney Majerus hit a RBI single to bring in sophomore Vanessa Bartel.
K-W singled the next at-bat but a strong throw from the outfield to home kept a run from scoring.
TerBeest coaxed a fly out and a strikeout to get out of the inning. She surrendered nine hits.
K-W junior Josie Flom struck out 11, walked three and allowed seven hits. The defense behind her made three errors.
The win moved JWP to 1-3 overall and in the Gopher Conference. K-W moved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Gopher.
Both teams are in the Class 1A, Section 1, West subsection.
Wet day in Lake City
K-W battled through cool, wet conditions to complete a pair of games April 15 at a tournament in Lake City.
The Knights beat the host Tigers 11-4.
K-W began to blow open a 1-0 game through three innings with four runs in the fourth. Lake City countered with two runs in the frame to hang within two.
Each team scored once in the sixth to keep it a two-run game in K-W's favor, 6-4. Junior Allina Mendoza hit a solo home run for K-W.
The Knights slammed the door in the top of the seventh when 12 batters came to the plate. Senior Nevaeh Greseth, senior Sidney Majerus, Flom, junior Ivette Mendoza and senior Lydia Schaefer all hit safely in a row during the rally.
Lake City sits at 0-3 on the season with a 15-1 loss the same day vs. Cannon Falls and an 11-5 loss April 14 vs. Pine Island.
K-W was unable to string consecutive wins together for the first time season with a 10-2 loss to Chatfield.
The Knights have led in all but one game this season. They got out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning with Ivette Mendoza singling to bring in Bartel and Greseth.
K-W went down in every inning except for the sixth when Greseth singled.
Chatfield finished the 2022 season ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2A in the final coaches poll. The Gophers won the state tournament and finished with a 28-2 record.
Senior pitcher Claire Springer returns after earning all-state honorable mention honors. She's committed to play collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse.
In 2023, Chatfield is 4-1 through April 17. The Gophers own wins by scores of 11-0 vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, 13-2 at Plainview-Elgin-Millville and 14-2 vs. Cannon Falls. Their lone loss came 3-2 at La Crescent-Hokah.
Up next
K-W's April 18 game at Bethlehem Academy, which does not count toward the conference standings since it is a rematch, completed after the April 19 print edition of the Kenyon Leader went to publication.
The Knights return home in Wanamingo for an April 20 matchup vs. Hayfield and April 25 matchup vs. Goodhue. Both are in K-W's subsection.
Hayfield will be well-rested with its last game being a 19-9 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on April 15. That moved the Vikings to 2-2 overall with a 13-3 loss at Blooming Prairie, 3-1 win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and 14-7 win vs. JWP. THey are 1-3 in conference.
Goodhue is 0-5 through April 17. The Wildcats' results are 9-2 vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 8-3 vs. Bethlehem Academy, 16-0 vs. Byron, 12-2 vs. Wabasha-Kellogg and 14-9 at Southland.