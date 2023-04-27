Two games, four home runs, two wins.
Kenyon-Wanamingo softball's bats are beginning to heat up. After winning in extra innings 7-6 two days prior vs. Goodhue, the Knights (4-5, 2-4 Gopher) returned home to earn an 8-4 victory vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-4, 2-3 Gopher).
Junior pitcher Josie Flom hit two home runs against Goodhue and added another Thursday. Allina Mendoza's first home run was a grand slam.
She clubbed the first pitch she saw with two outs in the bottom of the first inning onto the batting cage netting beyond center field for a solo homer.
That tied the game, 1-1. The Buccaneers' lead-off hitter senior Jordan Green singled but was caught stealing by K-W senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth in the top of the first. The next batter, senior Jenessa Baumgarten, reached on an error and later came around to score.
Flom had a knack for working out of jams. In the second inning, she recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded.
Once again in the third with the bags juiced, but Flom coaxed an innocent fly ball gobbled up by sophomore shortstop Allina Mendoza.
K-W took a 2-1 lead in the third with a RBI single by sophomore left fielder Amber Lerfald. It scored sophomore left fielder Vanessa Bartel, who doubled.
WEM senior Daelyn Judd reached base on an error and made it to third base in the fourth. Flom stranded her, too.
She set down the side in the fifth as K-W clung to its one-run lead.
WEM stranded one in the sixth.
K-W blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning.
The burst happened even after a Knight was thrown out in a rundown. K-W made four outs on the base paths, which played a part in the Knights not establishing a bigger lead early on.
Senior first baseman Sidney Majerus started the rally anew with a single. She stole a base, Flom singled to complete a 3-for-3 day and junior center fielder Mendoza drove in Majerus with a double.
Junior second baseman Kenzie Moore laid down a bunt single to load the bases for Allina Mendoza.
She was 0-for-2 with a strikeout stepping up to the plate with her team up 3-1 and the result still well in the balance.
Earlier in the at-bat, she lined one straight back to the fence. That's often a sign a batter is honing in on the pitcher's timing, but Mendoza was flustered she didn't put it in play.
"She kept looking back like ‘What am I doing wrong? What am I doing wrong?,'" K-W head coach Carrie Anderson recalled her exchange with Mendoza as she looked over to Anderson in the coaches box, "and I’m like ‘You’re fine, you’re fine. Just time it.’ Then she connected, and it was beautiful. Super exciting."
Anderson believes its K-W's first grand slam in her five-season tenure. It was Mendoza's first over the fence.
"It felt good because I wasn’t doing good at the beginning," Mendoza said. "It just felt good that I got something out of it. I feel more confidence and I’m actually proud of myself. I was just hoping I wouldn’t strike out. I just listened to what everyone told me to fix."
Mendoza was eager to sing Flom's praises.
"She’s good. She’s the main one for every single sport," Mendoza said. "This week’s she’s been on fire, she has three home runs this week."
Flom was appreciative of Mendoza, whose grand slam to right field proved important.
"Definitely helped me out with the last inning, especially," Flom said.
WEM brought the tying run to the on-deck circle in the top of the seventh.
Flom opened with an out before Green doubled. Flom got another out. Senior Hannah Bruns reached on an error, senior catcher Emma Woratschka walked and junior outfielder Anna Voegele reached on an error.
Green came around to score. Two more came in on a RBI single by junior outfielder Alayna Atherton.
Flom ended the rally with two runners on base.
Eight of nine K-W starters reached base at least once in the game. Ivette Mendoza and Lerfald had two hits to join Flom with multi-hit days.
Junior Emma Ready took the loss for WEM in 5 1/3 innings of work. She surrendered nine hits, allowed eight runs, struck out six and walked none. Eighth-grader Alix Velzke pitched the final 2/3 innings with two hits, no walks, no runs and no strikeouts.
Flom pitched a complete game with four runs allowed, seven hits, three walks, a hit batter and nine strikeouts.
The Knights will look to extend their season-long win streak to three when they travel to Lewiston-Altura (2-3) for a 4:30 p.m. matchup on April 28. The Cardinals are coming off a 22-7 loss to Wabasha-Kellogg on April 25.