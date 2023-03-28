The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team took a big stride in 2022, going from an 0-19 record the season prior to 8-9.
The Knights made the leap without a single senior on the roster.
That changes this year with a bevvy of upperclassmen leading the charge. The two team captains consist of the battery of senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth and junior pitcher Josie Flom.
Flom is coming off a second team all-Gopher Conference campaign. So is first basemen Sidney Majerus. Junior shortstop Ivette Mendoza was all-conference honorable mention and senior Sophia Poquette earned the team's sportsmanship award.
"I think it’s pretty good. Last year, we had no seniors, so we didn’t really lose anyone," Greseth said of the season outlook. "We get to improve from last year and I think we’re off to a great start."
Flom and Greseth have been a tandem for years and are bullish on the chemistry they've built over their careers. Greseth is the primary pitch caller and hyped up her teammates' go-to off speed pitch.
"I think she can throw a really good changeup," Greseth said.
Flom has a few options in her repertoire. She likes to challenge batters with a drop ball or a high and tight fastball.
She hopes to see the team get the bats heated up, which can translate to the gloves. K-W averaged 5.3 runs per game and allowed 5.2 in 2022.
"I think batting," Flom said of a key to the season. "When our batting’s good it carries over to our fielding."
K-W got its first taste of live competition at the Packer Dome March 25 in Austin. The Knights scrimmaged Class 1A, Section 1 rivals Southland and Fillmore Central/Lanesboro as well as a non-section foe, Worthington.
"In the dome, they could hit live and not in the cage," K-W head coach Carrie Anderson said. "Test stealing bases and see a real pitcher. We’ve done stuff in the cages, but not out and about. So it was really cool to get some of those jitters out."
The scrimmage structure gave teams six consecutive outs on offense or defense, allowing more time to get reps and less time interchanging.
"The Southland team is really good, and they played their eighth grade team," Anderson said. "They had a really good pitcher."
Most of the time, batters started with a 1-1 count to help speed up the action and encourage batters to take more cuts.
Anderson said there are 13 players in the program at the high school level and 14 in middle school.
"Smaller than what we thought we were going to have, but the girls who are here are all excited," Anderson said, "so we’ll take that and run with it."
K-W will feature a varsity, junior varsity and middle school team. Some eighth-graders expect to get a crack at the JV level.
"Last year we started, but this year I think more talking a lot about our softball IQ," Anderson said. "What can we do to move to the next level? When do we use the bunt? When do we try to pick somebody off? When do we hold the ball? Trying to get more in tune instead of randomly impulse throwing. Let’s get some structure behind us and know what to do before it happens."
IQ on the diamond isn't the only kind of intelligence Anderson wants to see.
"One thing we’re really pushing, like we do every year, is making sure their academics are on point," Anderson said. "We want to make sure we have as many academic all-conference people as we can. They’re students first, so getting them to do that and be well-rounded people is good for the team."
K-W's season opener is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 6 at United South Central. A snowy winter and a slow spring thaw has that in jeopardy. Same for the home opener 4:30 p.m. April 10 vs. Bethlehem Academy.
Anderson is able to check out the home diamond in Wanamingo on a regular basis. She pointed out the adjacent baseball field appears to be thawing a bit quicker.
A snow cover still persists across most of the softball field with patches of the infield starting to break through.
Anderson has looked into adding more dome dates, perhaps in Marshall or Dundas. Those slots are in high demand. Adding last-minute dates to players' schedules can also be tricky.
Whether or not K-W gets more action indoors, there is good news for fans and family looking to see the Knights outdoors.
Beginning in 2023, K-W softball and baseball home games will be live streamed on the K-W Activities YouTube page, which can be found at the @k-wactivities404 handle.
During the offseason, Kasson-based company Minnesota WiFi installed Wi-Fi at the baseball/softball facility to allow for streaming capabilities.
Baseball head coach Kirby VanDeWalker predicts the two teams will rotate which games will be streamed on days both teams play at home.