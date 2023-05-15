Randolph looked the part of a top-ranked team when squaring off May 15 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
The host Rockets improved to 17-1 overall and 10-0 in the Gopher Conference with a 10-0 win over the Knights (6-8, 4-5).
Randolph checked in at No. 1 in the May 10 Class 1A coaches poll.
Scoring runs against the orange and blue has been tough. The Rockets have allowed just 20 all season for an average of 1.11 per game.
They've won eight games in a row since their only loss of the season, which came to current 3A-No. 6 St. Anthony.
This was K-W's first game since May 4. A May 11 home matchup vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. May 19 due to wet field conditions. The Panthers are 7-6 overall and 4-5 in conference heading into a May 16 game vs. United South Central and May 18 at Medford.
That will be the regular season finale.
K-W also hosts Triton 4:30 p.m. May 18. The Cobras are 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the Gopher prior to a May 16 non-conference game vs. Lake City (2-12).
The Class 1A, Section 1 playoffs begin May 22 at high seeds. K-W's section features an East and West subsection. K-W is in the West.
The tournament is double elimination after the first round.
Bethlehem Academy (13-1) projects as the West's top seed. Based on record through May 15, the subsection continues with United South Central (10-4), Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-6), Hayfield (6-7), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (6-7), Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger (4-13) and Lyle/Austin Pacelli (1-11).
Overall record is just part of the equation when coaches vote this weekend on seeding. QRF ranking, head-to-head wins and losses, strength of schedule, section record, etc. are some of the other factors that come into play.
K-W won at USC and at home vs. WEM and Hayfield. It lost at JWP and BA, as well as at home vs. BA.
K-W doesn't face G-E/A-C or L/P.
The Knights project between the third and sixth seed with the top four seeds hosting in the quarterfinals. The second round is also at high seeds before neutral sites the rest of the way.