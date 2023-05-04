The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team's two-game win streak and stretch of four wins in five games hit a skid.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. .River levels continue to slowly diminish and likely will continue to do so over the coming days despite scattered rainfall entering the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be enough to impact the receding rivers, coupled with sporadic coverage of showers as a whole. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 06/02/2012. &&
The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team's two-game win streak and stretch of four wins in five games hit a skid.
The Knights (6-7, 4-4 Gopher) fell 8-2 May 4 at the Medford Tigers (2-5, 1-4 Gopher).
It tied for K-W's lowest run total of the season.
This was Medford's second win in a row after an 0-5 start to the season. It's technically the Tigers' first Gopher Conference win.
They beat conference foe United South Central 2-1 on May 4 in Medford, but USC won the first meeting on April 13. Only the first game between conference foes count toward the standings.
A busy stretch of games has limited K-W to one practice each of the last two weeks. The Knights are off until May 11 when New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (5-3, 4-3 Gopher) come to Wanamingo for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
It will be the Panthers' third game of the week with a home game May 8 vs. Austin and road game May 9 vs. Blooming Prairie.
NRHEG enters the Austin game on a three-game win streak. It's putting up gaudy offensive numbers with 46 runs in that span, including more than half in a 24-11 win May 1 at Hayfield.
The Panthers' main pitcher is Faith Nielsen. Based on four games logged on Minnesota Softball Hub, she's 3-1 in 13 innings with 23 hits allowed, seven strikeouts and a 5.92 ERA.
In five games logged, Sidney Schultz leads the team with a .714 batting average, 10 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.