The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team couldn’t have asked for a better weather day for its season opener.
The Knights would like to request a different result.
The visiting Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 Gopher) beat K-W (0-1, 0-1 Gopher) by a 10-2 score April 10 in Wanamingo.
BA jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning highlighted by a two-run triple by sophomore third baseman Anna Tobin.
The Cardinals added to their lead in the second inning when senior catcher Reagan Kangas was hit by a pitch for the second consecutive inning and eventually came around to score.
BA sophomore pitcher Morgan Wilson had a no-hitter going until junior pitcher Josie Flom lined a one-out single and came around to score on a RBI single by senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth.
Those were K-W's only two hits of the game. It had seven baserunners with two walks, both coming in K-W's first two plate appearances of the game.
Wilson finished with a complete game with eight strikeouts and a hit batsman.
The Cardinals scored two runs in each of the remaining three innings. Tobin added two triples in the fifth and sixth innings with an RBI and run scored. Senior outfielder Lindsay Hanson added a RBI double in the sixth and eighth-grade outfielder Sarah Tobin recorded a RBI triple.
BA finished with nine hits.
Flom struck out six batters and pitched a one-two-three inning in the third.
Game-time temperature was in the low 70s with sunshine. The field was dry and playable in time thanks to field work completed over the weekend by a few handy volunteers.
K-W head coach Carrie Anderson was joined by program supporters Marshall Flom and Larry VanDeWalker to help with the snow and ice removal two days before game day.
K-W was sporting new uniforms with red short-sleeved jersey tops with red pinstripes and ‘KNIGHTS’ across the front with solid red pants.
This was the first varsity game played with the new scoreboard installed in right-center field. It was a donation by the Wanamingo Firefighter Relief Association.
The new board can now display inning-by-inning team scores, total team scores, and batter count and number of outs.
K-W's season opener April 6 at United South Central was rescheduled to April 11. That game completed after the April 12 print edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
That begins a stretch of five straight road dates which continues 4:30 p.m. April 13 at Blooming Prairie, 11 a.m. April 15 at a tournament in Lake City featuring Cannon Falls (0-0), Chatfield (1-0) and Lake City (0-0), 4:30 p.m. April 17 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (0-0) and 4:30 p.m. April 18 at Bethlehem Academy.
It's a conference matchup with BP, which is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Gopher after a 1-0 loss April 4 to Waseca and a 13-3 five-inning win April 6 vs. Hayfield. Both games were indoors at the Austin Packer Dome.
The Awesome Blossoms are led by senior pitcher Haven Carlson, who held Hayfield to three hits. Macy Lembke, Shawntee Snyder, Lily Schammel and Anna Haberman all hit safely for BP in the win.
BP was at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on April 11. That was JWP's season opener. The Bulldogs travel to Hayfield on April 13.
K-W's rematch with BA will not count toward the conference standings.