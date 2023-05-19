...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Washington, Pierce and Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Scott, Hennepin and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
.Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and some tributaries,
especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi
River. Crests have already occurred upstream of Jordan on the
Minnesota River with water levels slowly receding. Downstream of
Jordan crests will occur within the next few days. Dry conditions
are expected through late next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
K-W softball drops regular season finale vs. NRHEG
The Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team dropped its season finale.
Visiting New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (8-7, 5-6 Gopher) won 21-3 in four innings May 19 in Wanamingo.
K-W junior pitcher Josie Flom has pitched nearly every inning this season, but she got the day off from the circle.
NRHEG took control early, plating 10 runs and bringing 15 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning.
The Panthers tacked on nine more in the second. The Knights got on the board in that frame with two runs. Lydia Schaefer doubled and came around to score on an Ivette Mendoza stand-up triple. Kenzie Moore drove in Mendoza on a sacrifice fly.
NRHEG closed out its scoring with two more runs in the third.
K-W scored its last run in the bottom of the fourth. Allina Mendoza walked, stole a base and came around to score on a RBI single by Vanessa Bartel.
Fortunately for the Knights, the loss did not affect their seeding for next week's subsection playoffs, which was determined earlier in the day.
K-W is the No. 2 seed out of eight teams hosting No. 7 Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 5 p.m. May 22 in Wanamingo. The Wolverines own a 4-13 record heading into its season finale May 20 vs. Albert Lea.