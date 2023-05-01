Josie Flom and the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team shut out their first opponent of the season.
The junior pitcher surrendered just two hits, both singles, struck out 10 and walked one in K-W's 8-0 win May 1 vs. Maple River.
Flom set down the side in the first inning with sophomore second baseman Allina Mendoza recording all three outs.
Maple River (3-7, 2-3 Gopher) sophomore pitcher Makayla Johnson set down K-W (5-6, 3-4 Gopher) in order in the first.
Allina Mendoza also made the first out of the second inning. Sophomore Kelsey Jaeger singled for the Eagles' first baserunner of the game. She stole second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt before Flom got a strikeout to end the threat.
No. 9 hitter senior third baseman Emma Paulson had a big day starting with a two-RBI single in the second to score junior shortstop Ivette Mendoza, who reached on an error to start the frame, and junior rightfielder MacKenzie Moore, who singled.
Flom pitched a perfect third inning and helped her cause with a RBI stand-up double to score senior first baseman Sidney Majerus, who led off with a triple. Allina Mendoza's RBI single swelled K-W's lead to 4-0 through three innings.
Maple River went down in order again in the fourth, all by strikeout.
The Knights broke the game open in the home half. Paulson led off with a double, followed by a single by senior catcher Nevaeh Greseth and Majerus to load the bases. Flom was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Ivette Mendoza's sharp single scored another.
Moore hit a sharp liner right to second baseman, who ended the inning doubling up Mendoza at first.
Flom's streak of nine straight outs ended when freshman Bria Cole walked, but Cole was quickly gunned down by Greseth attempting to steal second.
Maple River reached base once more the rest of the game when No. 9 hitter sophomore Kalyn Sandmeyer singled with one out in the sixth.
The Eagles are one of the youngest teams in the conference, featuring just one senior and one junior on the roster.
The Knights tacked on another run in the fifth on a RBI groundout by senior outfielder Sophia Poquette.
The last run came in the sixth when Flom scored from third shortly before Ivette Mendoza was tagged out in a rundown between first and second to end the inning.
K-W finished with nine hits. The Knights were error-free in the field.
This was the team's largest margin of victory of the season, besting an 11-4 win April 15 at Lake City.
K-W returns to action 4:30 p.m. May 2 vs. Hayfield (3-4, 3-2 Gopher). This game, which is also a Class 1A, Section 1 matchup, completed after the May 3 edition of the Kenyon Leader went to print.
The Knights hit the road 4:30 p.m. May 4 at Medford (0-5, 0-4 Gopher). The Tigers' closest game was a 7-4 loss to United South Central (7-1, 4-1) in the season opener.
K-W is then off until a May 11 game vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.