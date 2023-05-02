In a season filled with close calls, the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team got to let loose. The Knights did so against one of the toughest teams on their schedule.
K-W (6-3, 4-1 Gopher) picked up a 15-0, mercy rule-shortened five inning win May 2 at Hayfield (7-3, 5-2). The Vikings are defending Gopher Conference champions, Section 1-1A champions and Class 1A runners up.
The Knights set the tone early on thanks to the bat of senior third baseman Jaedin Johnson. A favorable wind helped him to a two-run home run to bring in Colton Steberg.
K-W nearly batted around twice, sending 15 batters to the plate. After Johnson's homer, junior pitcher Will Van Epps, sophomore designated hitter Gunner Kennedy and senior left fielder Cal Luebke all singled before Hayfield senior starting pitcher Ethan Pack could record an out.
The Knights' first out was still a productive one as senior left fielder Alex Lee hit a sacrifice fly.
Pack got a strikeout and was close to getting out of the inning with just three runs allowed.
The next seven Knights reached base starting with sophomore shortstop Owen Craig's walk. Sophomore left fielder Reed Sommer singled in a run and so did Steberg on a double that almost cleared the fence for a homer. Johnson walked and Van Epps hit his second single of the inning, this one scoring a run.
Kennedy reached on a passed ball on strike three, preceding a two-RBI single by Luebke for his second hit of the inning to drive in the ninth and 10th runs of a 10-run frame.
Van Epps stranded a single in the first inning.
K-W added to its lead with another run in the second. Sophomore catcher Noah Wallaker led off with a single. Craig bunted him to second. Wallaker scored when Sommer reached first on an error.
Van Epps stranded a walk in the second.
Johnson opened the top of the third with a walk and moved to third on a Van Epps double. Kennedy and Luebke each drove in a run on fielder's choices to extend the lead to 13-0 after three innings.
Van Epps hit a batter and stranded him with three strikeouts in the third.
Pack pitched 4 1/3 innings and settled in for a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth. Van Epps pitched a perfect fourth with three strikeouts.
Pack allowed 10 hits, six walks, 15 runs and struck out six.
Senior Cole Selk relieved Pack and finished the fifth. He allowed a RBI double to Luebke with the run charged to Pack to close out the scoring and a two-run inning for K-W.
Van Epps pitched a complete game. He allowed one hit, which came in the first inning, walked one and hit one batter to go with 13 strikeouts.
He struck out the final eight batters he saw. Eleven of the last 12 outs by Van Epps were strikeouts.
Fifteen runs is the most Hayfield has allowed in a game this season. Twelve was the previous high surrendered in a 12-10 loss May 1 at New Richland-Hartland-Geneva.
Hayfield allowed five runs per game entering the K-W game and 4.1 prior to NRHEG.
The last time the Vikings allowed 15 or more runs was in a 16-5 loss to Rochester Lourdes on April 25, 2016.
This was the first time Hayfield's been shut out since an 11-0 loss to Cannon Falls on May 13, 2017. The Vikings entered averaging 11.1 runs per game and scored four or more in every game.
K-W entered Tuesday averaging 7.1 runs per game with its season high coming in an 11-6 win April 24 vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Knights entered allowing 6.5 runs per game with a 5-4 win April 27 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and 4-3 loss April 28 vs. Dover-Eyota as season lows allowed.
The last time the Knights shut out an opponent was in an 8-0 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on May 21, 2022.
With the win over Hayfield, K-W is in a three-way tie atop the Gopher Conference at 4-1 with Randolph and United South Central. K-W hosts both these teams on May 15 and May 20, respectively.
NRHEG is alone in fourth at 3-1 followed by the last plus-.500 team, Hayfield, at 5-2.
The Knights return home 5 p.m. May 4 to take on Medford (2-7, 2-4 Gopher). The Tigers are coming off a 9-2 loss May 2 vs. Randolph (7-1, 4-1 Gopher).