It was a pivotal night for the Knights on Tuesday.
Over in Waterville, the Gopher Conference title was all but decided after unbeaten Bethlehem Academy coming back from two sets down to defeat one-loss Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
BA already had a win over Kenyon-Wanamingo, but K-W had a win over WEM. A WEM win would have resulted in a three-way tie at the top with each team holding a 1-1 record against the other.
Instead, BA, ranked No. 4 in the Oct. 9 Class A Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll, ensured no worse than a tie with a 1-1 record in its remaining conference games Friday at Blooming Prairie (5-4 Gopher) and Oct. 18 vs. Hayfield (7-2 Gopher).
WEM closes conference play Oct. 18 vs. Blooming Prairie. K-W is at Triton (3-5 Gopher) on Oct. 18.
Speaking of K-W, the Knights were out of conference Tuesday against former Hiawatha Valley League foe, Stewartville.
The Tigers won their seventh match in a row in the rivalry, this time by a 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20) final on senior night in Kenyon.
It was K-W's first home loss of the season, and it came at the hands of a state-ranked Class AAA squad toppling a Class A team. The Tigers are ranked No. 6 and finished 25-5 in 2021.
Stewartville is led by 6-foot-senior outside hitter and North Dakota State University commit, Arianna Blohm. She's part of a sizable front line that made life difficult for the Knights to stay on the offensive.
After a dominant first set for the road team, K-W showed its mettle to lead through much of the second set and hold off a few mini-rallies from the Tigers.
A lot of energy was expent to tie the score at one set apiece. The Knights were coming off a match the night before, a sweep win at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Stewartville had since Thursday to prepare.
Tired legs could have played a part in sapping the energy in set three, but Stewartville was in control all the way in the set and continued it into the fourth.
K-W has avoided getting swept in all best-of-five matches this season. At home, the Knights won 19 of 24 sets played. Tuesday won't be their last hurrah at The Castle.
They're a lock to receive a home match in the upcoming section playoffs.
K-W is next at the Eastview Tournament Friday and Saturday with five guaranteed best-of-three set matches. Its pool features Eastview, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Le Sueur-Henderson.