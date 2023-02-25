The Kenyon-Wanamingo quadrupled its state-tournament contingent from 2022 and placed 12 of its 14 wrestlers on the top-six podium at the Class 1A, Section 1 individual tournament.
After Jaedin Johnson was the lone Knights representative in 2022, the senior will be joined by three of his pals this year after Saturday's finale of the two-day event..
Johnson at 170 pounds and junior Will Van Epps at 220 are section champions after going undefeated through their brackets at the two-day event Feb. 24-25 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Freshman Ryan LaCanne at 106 and junior Gavin Johnson at 138 are also state-bound after finishing in second place in their respective weight classes. Top two finishers per class advance to state.
Even for Jaedin Johnson, it was an improvement upon the past season.
"I got second last year.," Jaedin Johnson said. "That didn’t feel as good, so this year I made it happen."
Johnson (37-4), ranked No. 7 in TheGuillotine.com's 170-pound top-10 rankings, was the top seed in the bracket ahead of state No. 4 Landon Lehnertz (33-5) of Dover-Eyota.
Johnson already knew some of Lehnertz' tendencies going in and had a hunch he might see him in the championship. Those two were the cream of the crop in the weight class throughout the season.
"We wrestled twice last year. Both matches were pretty close," Johnson said. "I beat him in true second last year to go to state."
Lehnertz had Johnson scouted well, too. The two duked it out evenly until Johnson came away with a 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker victory.
Johnson got out to a 1-0 lead with a point for an escape in the first period. Lehnertz did the same to tie it up in regulation. The sudden-death first overtime came and went.
Next was two 30-second overtime periods to try to determine a champ.
"I was getting low in the gas tank but had to pull through," Johnson said. "Second overtime he got out, it was 1-2 then I got the reversal and he got away."
Tied at three going into more sudden death, Johnson won it with an escape to escape with the title.
"Jaedin took cwre of business," K-W head coach Nathan Lexvold said. "He wrestled really smart all tournament yesterday and today. He just never put himself in a bad position."
Johnson went 3-0 for the tournament and beat Goodhue's Grant Reed (31-14) in the semifinals via 7-1 decision.
Iron sharpens iron
Van Epps is a talented wrestler in his own right, but it couldn't have hurt having a guy like Jaedin Johnson to lock horns with in practice.
"Will worked really hard,"Jaedin Johnson said of Van Epps' preparation. "He and I were practice partners for half the season and I think it paid off for both of us working hard together."
Van Epps (34-4) was the No. 2 seed out of six in his bracket. He earned a bye into Saturday's semifinals where he vanquished Dover-Eyota's Tyler Mix (35-8) via 8-0 major decision.
Van Epps got a couple takedowns out to get out to a 4-1 lead after one period of his championship match with top seed Caleb Kurrti (41-7) from Goodhue. Van Epps was in control from there en route to an 8-2 decision win.
"Will, he had a really good tournament as well," Lexvold said. "Wrestled some really tough kids and came out on top. He didn’t do too many things wrong, either. Always in good position and he’s quick for his size."
It was a treasured moment for Van Epps, who settled for third place at 195 last year.
"It feels great," Van Epps said. "I don’t know how else to describe it."
What he could describe is how he's won nearly 90 percent of his matches this year. Van Epps was ranked No. 9 in his class entering the tournament behind Mix at No. 8 and Kurtti at No. 4.
"Definitely for the heavier guys I’m a lot quicker than some of them, so I tend to go for a low single ankle pick," Van Epps said. "That’s usually my bread and butter."
Van Epps praised the hard work and dedication of LaCanne and the two Johnsons for doing what it took to join him at state.
"They showed a lot of improvement and a lot of great focus," Van Epps said. "Their preparation was good, too. They had a goal and they got it."
Down goes No. 1
Forgive Gavin Johnson if he was low on steam in his championship match.
He had to let it all hang out to get to that point as the No. 4 seed Johnson (38-7) downed tournament and state No. 1 Cohen Wiste (44-1) of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland earlier in the day in the semifinals.
Johnson led 2-0 after a takedown in the first period.
Wiste knotted it up by picking up separate penalty points for Johnson stalling in the third.
The overtime periods went by scoreless with Johnson ending the ultimate tiebreaker with a walk-off two-point near fall.
Johnson's teammates and coaches were on pins and needles watching from a couple mats over.
"He’s number one in the state, so I knew I had a tough match," Johnson said. Just tried to keep it close, get to overtime. Usually in overtime the one who wants it the most wins."
Caledonia/Houston's Cory Scanlon (35-10) broke a scoreless tie through two periods with an escape and takedown in the third period to down Johnson in the championship via 3-0 decision.
"I didn’t wrestle the best, not my best match," Johnson said. "Different wrestling styles, but that happens. Hopefully I see him at state."
Johnson finished the tournament with a 2-1 record and did not have to wrestle a true second place match due to Wiste winning third place.
First ticket punched
K-W's first state entry came at the first weight class, 106.
Ryan LaCanne (25-9) lived up to his No. 2 seed, finishing in second place with a hard-fought 6-0 decision loss to state No. 1 Javier Berg (40-2) in the finals. LaCanne earned a bye into Saturday's semifinals, where he polished off third-seeded Dover-Eyota's Bronson Shea (26-16) via 11-2 major decision.
LaCanne made Berg methodically build his lead with two points per period. Berg got a takedown in the first, reversal in the second and takedown in the third.
LaCanne took down Shea in the first period and added an escape and takedown in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead. A couple third-period escapes kept Shea from being shut out, but LaCanne continued on the offensive with three more takedowns.
Shea went on to win his third-place match to keep LaCanne from having to wrestle a true second place match.
"He had a really good tournament. Wrestled in the finals and couldn’t quite pull it off but overall had a good tournament."
A dozen on the podium
True second place matches didn't treat K-W kindly.
At 113, No. 3 seed freshman Bryan Jacobson (30-9) beat No. 2 seed Cael Smith (31-17) of GMLOS via 5-4 decision in the semifinals.
Jacobson ran into a buzz saw in top seed Kaisen Johnson (26-11) of Chatfield, falling 5-0 in the championship.
Smith lost a tight third-place match to Caledonia/Houston's Hunter Frank (27-20), setting up Jacobson vs. Frank in the true second match.
Frank won a 6-2 decision to earn the state bid.
At 126, No. 3 seed Tate Miller (31-12) did well to make the championship with a pin at 4:45 of No. 2 seed Tanner Ginther (22-15) of Caledonia/Houston in the semifinals. Miller led 5-0 when the match ended.
Miller lost an 8-2 decision in the championship to top seed and state No. 6 Gage Bartels (32-7) of Chatfield.
Ginther lost his third-place match to No. 4 seed Jeremiah Bien (32-18) of Goodhue. That set up Miller and Bien for what proved to be a thrilling true second match.
Miller got a takedown to get out to an early lead, but an escape and takedown put Bien in front 3-2 after the first period.
Bien got another point on an escape, Miller tied it with two for a takedown and Bien regained a 5-4 lead with a penalty point.
Heading to the third, Miller needed to make something happen. He scored five straight with a reversal and three-point near fall, only for Bien to score for in before the buzzer with a reversal and two-point near fall. Bien won 11-9 in overtime with a takedown to end it.
The Knights had three finish in third place. No. 3 seed Dillon Bartel cruised to a 10-0 major decision win in the 152-pound third place match against No. 4 Jack Dornack (28-13) of Chatfield.
Bartel didn't get a crack at a true second match as his semifinal opponent, No. 2 Isaac Blocker (13-5) of Caledonia/Houston, lost in the championship.
Also making the top-six podium for K-W were Charles Koncur (4th, 285), Reed Sommer (5th, 120), Trent Foss (5th, 145), Aidan Lindell (5th, 195) and Owen Craig (6th, 185).
"We had basically everyone on the podium except for a couple guys. Overall, for the team, I’m pretty happy with it," Lexvold said. "I wish we maybe could’ve got a couple more [to state], but that’s the way it is sometimes. You’re going to feel bad for the guys, but the sun’s going to come up tomorrow."
The individual state tournament is March 3-4. Tournament brackets will be released next week.