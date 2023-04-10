The Minnesota State High School League has released its classifications and competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
All Kenyon-Wanamingo athletic teams find themselves back in the same class and section they were in during the previous 2021-22 and 2022-23 classification.
All K-W teams are in Class 1A, Section 1 with exceptions being Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue boys and girls golf in Section 1-2A, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls cross country in Section 1-2A and Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys and girls soccer in Section 2-1A.
Below are lists of teams in K-W teams' sections for the 2021-22/2022-23 and 2023-24/2024-25 classifications.
FOOTBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Randolph, Rushford-Peterson, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson, Wabasha-Kellogg.
VOLLEYBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Alden-Conger, Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Randolph, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Alden-Conger, Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle-Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.
BOYS SOCCER
2021-22/2022-23: Butterfield-Odin United, Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Shattuck-St. Mary's, Wings United, St. Peter, Tri-City United, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield.
2023-24/2024-25: Albert Lea, Butterfield-Odin United, Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Peter, Tri-City United, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield, Wings United.
GIRLS SOCCER
2021-22/2022-23: Butterfield-Odin United, Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, St. Clair, Madelia, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Stewartville, Tri-City United, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield, Wings United.
2023-24/2024-25: Albert Lea, Butterfield-Odin United, Cannon Falls, Fairmont, Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Stewartville, Tri-City United, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Gooodhue, Wings United.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
2021-22/2022-23: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca, Winona, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
2023-24/2024-25: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca, Winona, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
2021-22/2022-23: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca, Winona, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
2023-24/2024-25: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Waseca, Winona, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Randolph, Riverway Learning Community, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Randolph, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.
WRESTLING
2021-22/2022-23: Caledonia/Houston, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton, Goodhue, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton, Grand Meadow/Lanesboro/Southland, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg.
BASEBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg.
2023-24/2024-25: Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg.
SOFTBALL
2021-22/2022-23: Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, United South Central, Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
2023-24/2024-25: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro, Goodhue, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
2021-22/2022-23: Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Hope Lutheran, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Rochester Area Christian Education, Rochester Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. CHarles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
2023-24: Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Hope Lutheran, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Rochester Area Christian Education, Rochester Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
2021-22/2022-23: Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Hope Lutheran, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Rochester Area Christian Education, Rochester Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
2023-24/2024-25: Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, Hayfield, Hope Lutheran, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Rochester Area Christian Education, Rochester Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
BOYS GOLF
2021-22/2022-23: Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton.
2023-24/2024-25: Albert Lea, Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton.
GIRLS GOLF
2021-22/2022-23: Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton.
2023-24/2024-25: Byron, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Dover-Eyota, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Stewartville, Triton, Winona.