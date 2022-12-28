Carmen Nerison, seen Dec. 20 at Bethlehem Academy, and the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team pushed undefeated Grand Meadow in a 44-39 loss Dec. 28 in Hayfield. (Mike Randleman/Southern Minn Media)
For the second straight game, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team held its opponent to its second-lowest scoring output of the season and did not come away with a win to show for it.
On Wednesday afternoon at Hayfield's holiday tournament, K-W (2-4) fell 44-39 to Grand Meadow (6-0) in a matchup of Class 1A, Section 1 teams.
K-W quickly fell behind 5-0 before surging in front thanks to an 8-2 run. The Knights led for much of the opening half against the Superlarks, ranked No. 11 in the Dec. 21 Class A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.
K-W's zone defense was effective as the Knights did not commit a foul through the opening 11-plus minutes and limited the Superlarks from beyond the 3-point arc.
K-W led by as much four at 19-15 before GM closed the half on a 7-0 run.
Senior Tessa Erlandson scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the first half to lead the Knights. She hit three 3-pointers.
GM junior Lexy Foster, a 5-foot-11 center, was limited early on against K-W's 2-3 zone defense, but Foster found a rhythm to score 12 first-half points with a 3-pointer mixed in.
Foster was held to just two points in the second half, but that's when sophomore wing Lauren Queensland stepped up. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the final 18 minutes.
The Superlarks' first half run continued in the second with 11 straight points until Erlandson made a layup with 10 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.
K-W trailed by as much as 15 at 41-26 before pulling as close as four at 42-38 with just over two minutes to go.
GM entered the game averaging 59.2 points per game and allowing 27. K-W's averages were 41.0 and 47.4, respectively.
GM scored two more vs. K-W than its previous season low coming in a 41-21 win against South Winneshiek (Iowa) on Dec. 17.
Only Rushford-Peterson in a 54-43 scored more against GM in a game this season than K-W.
Both games for the Knights at Hayfield's holiday tournament were pre-scheduled. They return to action 3:30 p.m. Thursday to take on Lyle/Pacelli.
L/P opened the tournament against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the game following K-W vs. Grand Meadow.
Statistics
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Points: Tessa Erlandson 18; Josie Flom 7; Ivette Mendoza 4; Nevaeh Greseth, Carmen Nerison 3; Josi Quam, Rachel Ryan 2.