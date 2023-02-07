The Knights were mere minutes away from upsetting a top-10 opponent.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team led for much of the second half before Hayfield surged to a 51-45 victory Tuesday in Hayfield.
K-W (10-10, 6-8 Gopher East) trailed most of the first half but was never down more than five points. A Josie Flom 3-pointer in the closing seconds pulled the Knights to a 28-26 halftime deficit.
It was a balanced effort per usual for the visitors, which saw six players score in the first dozen minutes.
The Knights didn't have much of an answer early on for junior 5-foot-11 post Natalie Beaver, who had 12 of 13 points in the first 18 minutes.
K-W did a better job of preventing points in the paint in the second half. It helped the Knights grab a 32-30 lead on a Tessa Erlandson basket at the 16:05 mark to grab their first lead since 9-8 in the opening minutes.
K-W's largest lead was five when Carmen Nerison converted an and-one opportunity to make it 41-36.
Hayfield (19-3, 12-1 Gopher East) responded with a 7-2 run.
K-W followed with a 4-0 burst with Ivette Mendoza's basket giving the Knights their last lead, and points, at 45-43 with under five minutes remaining.
Reigning Gopher Conference player of the year Kristen Watson came up clutch for Hayfield down the stretch. She canned what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining and added three made free throws.
Watson finished with game highs of 21 points and all four of Hayfield's 3-point makes.
Erlandson led K-W with 14 points. Flom was next with 13 and led the team with three made threes.
Hayfield is No. 10 in the Feb. 1 Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.
K-W returns to action 7:15 p.m. Friday vs. Medford.