The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team's defense was swarming on Tuesday, but enough shots didn't fall to pull out the road victory.
Blooming Prairie (7-9, 6-5 Gopher East) came back to win 46-37, ending a three-game win streak for K-W (10-8, 6-6 Gopher East).
The K-W Knights led 21-20 at halftime and their defense forced the Awesome Blossoms into 18 turnovers in the first 18 minutes, and more than 20 for the game.
Blooming Prairie's defense was also stingy. It held K-W to a season-low in a 40-21 win in the teams' first meeting Jan. 6 in Kenyon.
The Knights went scoreless for several minutes to open the second half, allowing the Awesome Blossoms to pull away with an 10-0 run.
Only four K-W players found the score sheet with Tessa Erlandson leading with 14 points. The Knights did not hit a 3-pointer compared to three for the opposition.
Macy Lembke's 11 points led seven Blooming Prairie scorers. Her teammate Addison Doocy pulled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Awesome Blossoms move into a half-game lead and with the tiebreaker for second place in the Gopher Conference's East division. Randolph is third at 5-6, followed by Triton at 4-8 and Bethlehem Academy at 3-9. Hayfield leads at 10-1 and
K-W is off until 7:15 p.m. Monday at Maple River (9-9, 5-5 Gopher West) in a game rescheduled from Dec. 15.